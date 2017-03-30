LG V30 Possible Specs, Features: New Leak Hints Front Dual Camera Setup

LG V30 is expected to feature a dual camera set up in the front. (Image for representation only.)

(Photo : David Becker/Getty Images)

After the massive success of the 2016 released LG V20, people now have their eyes on the next gen LG phone, possibly dubbed as LG V30. They are eagerly waiting for LG to announce the highly anticipated smartphone. Leaks and rumors about LG V30 possible specs, features, price and release date have already made rounds on the Internet.

According to GSMArena, an alleged picture of LG V30's front panel has surfaced online that shows two holes for selfie cameras. It is to be noted that the LG V10 had a front dual camera and the V20 had a dual camera on the back. So, there are high chances that the upcoming LG V30 smartphone could also come with dual cameras on both the front and back sides.

Previously, there were rumors that the multinational electronics company might cancel the secondary screen for V20 successor. But the latest leaked picture suggests otherwise. The picture does not show the back panel of the handset. However, it is expected to get a dual-lens camera setup alongside a fingerprint scanner, according to Nashville Chatter.

Among other specs, the LG V30 is expected to get Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage and better audio technology as compared to the LG V20.

In related news, LG has already announced its flagship LG G6. The LG G6 features a 5.7-inch display with 2,880 × 1,440 pixels resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.35 GHz quad-core processor, Adreno 530 GPU, 4GB RAM, a 3,200 mAh battery, Android 7.0 Nougat, a 13-megapixel (MP) rear camera and 5MP front camera. The handset is currently available for pre-orders for a price starting from $650 to $720.

Readers are advised to take the information with a hefty pinch of salt. Nothing yet about LG V30 specs, features, price or release date has been officially announced by the electronics company.