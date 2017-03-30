Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Physics ESA

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Did Humans Domesticate Mice?

Brooke James
First Posted: Mar 30, 2017 04:53 AM EDT
Three Generations Of Cloned Mice
Mice may have been following humans around for 15,000 years, new study suggests.
(Photo : Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Mice are the among the pests that nobody can seem to get rid of, along with flies, cockroaches and random critters. However, it seems that these little pitter-patters in the night may have been part of human life even way before dogs became the most-loved pets.

A research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences suggested that mice and people actually began living together even before humans learned how to farm -- as early as 15,000 years ago. This finding offered an unusual glimpse of human development, as the abundance of house mice seem to be everywhere -- even with nomadic ancestors experimenting of settling down, as noted by New Historian.

Dr. Thomas Cucchi of the Museum National D'Histoire Naturelle in Paris said that thanks to mice creeping into settlements in the Eastern Mediterranean region to steal wild grains and seeds, mice have learned to colonize almost every corner of the globe.

When nomads started to settle, they lived in round houses made of stone and mud. As they learned to forage for cereals like wheat and barley and hunted for meat like that of deer and wild boar, mice also thrived in the same environment. They made off with ample food to eat and few predators to scare them off. After all, this was before cats and dogs became domesticated.

While house mice thrived in an environment with human settlers, another species, called the Mus macedonicus (short-tailed mouse), was less tolerant with humans. National Geographic noted that while house mouse molars piled up during periods with prolonged human habitation, the short-tailed mice molars disappeared.

Fiona Marshall, a professor at Washington University in St. Louis and co-author of the study, noted that the behavior of house mice is an important example of animal-human commensalism or a relationship in which animals benefit from humans without affecting them. However, the creation of a new ecological niche provided for a new spin on evolution, and soon, these animals evolved to take advantage of the same environments already changed by humans. This has turned mice into what we know of them now -- household pests.

Tagshouse mice, Pests, animal domestication

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Scientists Successfully Grow Hybrid Rat Organs

Scientists Create Blood From Skin Cells

Stem Cell Research Provides Sound In Vitro For Deafness

Oxygen Shift May Be Key To Curing Jet Lag, Scientists Say

Healthy Mice From Eggs Made Of Skin Cells Grown By Japanese Scientists

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

America Must Be Prepared For ‘The Fight For Space’

America Must Be Prepared For ‘The Fight For Space,’ Navy Vice Admiral Says
NASA Prepares For Final Launch Of Space Shuttle Endeavour

Finding Space Photos Now Easier With NASA’s New Image Database
Three Generations Of Cloned Mice

Did Humans Domesticate Mice?
Quantum Physics And Thermodynamics

Quantum Physics And Thermodynamics: Explaining The Thermodynamic Laws At Atomic And Sub-Atomic Levels

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Samsung Gear S3 Latest Update Adds New Features To Both Classic & Frontier Models
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 April Release Date Unlikely To Happen; Device To Skip Spring Hardware Launch Event
  3. Apple iMac 2017 Possible Release Date, Specs: Device Likely To Get Unveiled In June 2017
  1. Nintendo NES Classic Mini Stock Update: Console Available To Buy At Newegg, Amazon & Chunk Toys
  2. Xbox Project Scorpio Latest News: Microsoft Might Quote A Higher Than Expected Price For Upcoming Console
  3. Google Pixel 2 To Get Impressive Specs & Premium Price Tag; October 2017 Release Date Expected
  4. HTC 11 Specs List May Include Qualcomm Snapdragon 835; Handset To Get Renamed
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

NASA | Massive Phytoplankton Bloom Discovered Under Arctic Sea Ice

The Arctic Is Greening Due To Marine Plankton Blooming
LG V30

LG V30 Possible Specs, Features: New Leak Hints Front Dual Camera Setup
Xbox Project Scorpio Price, Specs

Xbox Project Scorpio Latest News: Microsoft Might Quote A Higher Than Expected Price For Upcoming Console
NASA Spacecraft Takes Colorful Image of Jupiter

Juno Spacecraft Captures New Spectacular Images Of Jupiter
Real Time Analytics