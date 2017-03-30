Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Physics ESA

What Are The Natural Treatments That Could Be Dangerous To Health?

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Mar 30, 2017 06:15 AM EDT
Side Effects Of Turmeric
Experts advise to consume turmeric orally in right dosage and not in the form of IV infusion, which could be dangerous to health.
(Photo : JeevanShally/YouTube screenshot)

Some alternative medicines such as natural treatments could be helpful and beneficial to one's health. On the other hand, recent reports say that some natural treatments could be harmful to human health.

It is reported that a woman died after having an IV infusion of turmeric. The cause of death of Jade Erick from Encinitas, California, was "anoxic encephalopathy." Erick was suffering from eczema and she thought that turmeric could relieve her from the itchiness of her skin.

She dropped turmeric directly into her veins through an IV form. Then, she experienced the bad reaction. Her heart stopped beating and her brain run down of oxygen. The San Diego County Medical Examiner confirmed that the cause of her death was anoxic encephalopathy, in which she experienced cardiopulmonary arrest because of the reaction of the infused turmeric solution, according to ABC 10 News.

Mark Stengler, a naturopathic doctor who offers turmeric to his patients but only in oral form, said that it is a natural, safe way to help people with pain and inflammation. "There are some doctors who use turmeric extract in IV form to try and heighten the physiological effects, so the anti-inflammatory effects of the turmeric." He added that this was not studied well, and it is more theoretical and investigational.

Another natural treatment that could be harmful if not used properly is the activated charcoal. Shanna Levine, MD, a clinical instructor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, said that activated charcoal in alternative medicine is used as a way of lessening cholesterol through ingestion. She advised people not to ingest activated charcoal, as this will harm one's health.

Recently, Time reports that another woman died from California after drinking tea that contained Chinese herb aconite. This plant when eaten could trigger chest pain, nausea, limb weakness, paralysis or heart palpitations.

Experts are urging people not to consume aconite, even though the processed aconite in small amount is used to treat pain. Meanwhile, the raw aconite is toxic.

It is also reported that about 300 people were poisoned and five died after taking the substance known as hydrogen peroxide, according to a study printed in the journal Annals of Emergency Medicine. Hydrogen peroxide is known as a natural health booster. Dr. Benjamin Hatten, MD, assistant professor of emergency medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, said that if a person accidentally consumes too much of this substance, there could be very serious consequences.

