Apple iPhone 8 Possible Specs, Price: Next Gen iPhone Could Be Apple’s Costliest Handset Ever, Stock Shortage Expected

Apple iPhone 8 is expected to be the costliest iPhone ever with a price tag of over $1,000. (Image for representation only.)

(Photo : Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Apple fans are now eagerly waiting to get their hands on the next generation Apple iPhone, possibly dubbed as iPhone 8, as the handset will mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone line of smartphones. While Apple has not revealed anything about iPhone 8 specs, price or release date details, a lot of rumors about the highly anticipated smartphone have already flooded the Internet world.

According to ITPro, the 10th anniversary special iPhone 8 will come with some exciting new features that may lead to a more complicated manufacturing process and higher ASPs. This, as a result, might delay in smartphone availability due to stock shortages. People who pre-order the upcoming Apple smartphone might not be able to get their hands on it for weeks or even months afterward.

If a new leaked image of the next gen iPhone is to be believed, the Touch ID this time will be positioned on the back of the handset, just below the Apple logo. According to iDropNews, citing a source with knowledge of Apple's manufacturing facility, positioning the sensor at the back could be Apple's plan to add facial recognition technology to the device.

Among other specs, the iPhone 8 is expected to get a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge AMOLED display, a flat all-glass design and stainless steel chassis, an in-house A11 processor, iOS 11 software, 3GB of RAM, 256 GB and 64 GB of internal storage, a revolutionary new 3D front camera and long-range wireless charging feature.

Talking about iPhone 8 pricing, the handset is expected to be Apple's most expensive smartphone ever with a whopping price tag of over $1,000 when it gets released in September this year. However, readers are advised to take the iPhone 8 specs and price rumors with a hefty pinch of salt as nothing yet has been officially announced by Apple.