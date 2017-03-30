Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Physics ESA

Samsung Galaxy S8 & Galaxy S8 Plus Pre-Orders Accompany MicroSD Card, AKG Headphones & New Gear VR

Jai Sabharwal
First Posted: Mar 30, 2017 04:38 AM EDT
Samsung Unveils New Galaxy S8 Phone
Justin Denison, senior vice president of product strategy at Samsung, speaks about the new features on the Samsung Galaxy S8 during a launch event for the smartphone, March 29, 2017 in New York City.
(Photo : Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus were unveiled yesterday with an impressive set of specs. The Korean Giant has a lot to cover the mortifying situations it faced due to its Galaxy Note 7 flagship phone. To cover up the loss, the company looks forward to generating a decent number of pre-orders for the two new phones. The company's first bet is on various giveaways that are reportedly accompanying the two phones.

The Guardian reported that customers who are willing to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S8 or the Galaxy S8 Plus will get a free Gear VR with either of the devices. Furthermore, the website reported that Samsung is also ready to offer additional items on the pre-order deal that will give away a microSD card and AKG headphones with a discount.

The latest Samsung Gear VR, which the company is giving away on Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus preorders, comes with a motion controller. Once customers receive either of their pre-ordered phones along with the free goodies, Samsung will feature free VR content for its latest Gear VR. The new VR content is developed through a joint collaboration between the Korean tech giant and Oculus.

Besides the Gear VR, customers can get a micoSD card and AKG headphones together with the Gear VR. Samsung tends to sell the three together with the Galaxy S8 or the Galaxy S8 Plus though a promo cost of $99. The deal is surely a great one as individual costs for each of the goodies is quite high.

According to sources, the AKG headphones cost $150, the Gear VR with motion controller is available at $130 and the microSD card, which is 256GB, costs around $250. So, the $530 worth of goodies are being offered at just $99 with either of the pre-ordered phones, according to Android Police.

Customers should note that the pre-order deal is valid on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S8 or the Galaxy S8 Plus only between March 30 and April 20, 2017. Samsung additionally noted that after the purchase of either of the device, customers will have to submit a proof of purchase, which is to be submitted by May 14 to process the promo goodies.

