Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Stephen Hawking Physics

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Samsung Gear S3 Latest Update Adds New Features To Both Classic & Frontier Models

Meg K.
First Posted: Mar 29, 2017 05:16 AM EDT
Samsung Gear S3 Latest Update
Samsung has added a lot of new features to its Gear S3 smartwatch through a latest update.
(Photo : Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Samsung is reportedly adding a lot of new features to its Gear S3 smartwatch through a latest update. The new update that is approximately 129-130MB in size applies to both Gear S3 Classic and Gear S3 Frontier versions of the popular smartwatch.

According to SamMobile, the latest Samsung Gear S3 update adds new features to some of the native applications including Samsung Health, S Voice, Watch Faces, News Briefing and Alti-Barometer. Gear S3 users will now be able to add new Date and Music complications to selected Watch faces. An altitude auto refresh feature has been added to the Alti-Barometer application. The Stop Watch maximum time has been increased to 3 hours.

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier and Classic users will now be able to set a date and time when creating a Reminder using the S Voice, as noted by Phone Arena. A TTS option has reportedly been added to the input menu in the Settings section with additional languages available for download. Interestingly, users will be able to set their Gear S3 smartwatches to display their contact information, in case of being lost.

The Samsung smartwatch also gets an auto switch feature that will enable Gear S3, S2 and Fit2 to automatically connect the Gear device being worn to the paired smartphone. The update adds new features such as Screen Reader, Dark screen, Greyscale and Negative colors to the Accessibility option.

The updated Samsung Internet for Gear feature will now allow Gear S3 Classic and Gear S3 Frontier users to browse the Internet using the Gear. Furthermore, new partner applications from Spotify, BMW and other companies are being made available for download in Galaxy Apps Store.

In related news, Samsung has recently announced that it will soon be rolling out a new version of the highly popular Gear 3 Classic smartwatch with added LTE connectivity support. Information regarding the pricing and release date of the new Gear S3 Classic version is yet to be announced.

TagsSamsung Gear S3, Samsung Gear S3 Latest Update, Samsung Gear S3 Classic, Samsung Gear S3 Frontier, Samsung Smartwatch

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Samsung Gear VR : A New Gear Hitting Market Soon With Independent HoloLens Like ...

Best Samsung Black Friday 2016 Deals:$500 Off On TV,$250 Discount On S7,Free VR ...

Samsung Gear S3 Release Date Update, Latest News: Smartwatch To Hit US Market Sh...

Samsung Gear S3 Pre-order Begins Early, Price & Updated Release Date Announced, ...

Sony PS4 Pro Latest Update: Media Player App Gets Support For 4K Video Files

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

A Primate

Challenging The Social Brain Hypothesis With A Very Fruity Theory
Income Disparity And Physics

Income Disparity And Physics: Explaining Economic Condition Of A Country With The Help Of Laws Of Physics
Samsung Gear S3 Latest Update

Samsung Gear S3 Latest Update Adds New Features To Both Classic & Frontier Models
Nintendo Switch Preview Event

New Nintendo Switch Update Revealed: Offers In-Game Improvements & Minor Bug Fixes

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Google Pixel 2 To Get Impressive Specs & Premium Price Tag; October 2017 Release Date Expected
  2. Nintendo NES Classic Mini Stock Update: Console Available To Buy At Newegg, Amazon & Chunk Toys
  3. Apple iMac 2017 Possible Release Date, Specs: Device Likely To Get Unveiled In June 2017
  1. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 April Release Date Unlikely To Happen; Device To Skip Spring Hardware Launch Event
  2. HTC 11 Specs List May Include Qualcomm Snapdragon 835; Handset To Get Renamed
  3. Sony PlayStation Plus April 2017 Free Games List; PlayStation Plus Members Are In For Freebie Surprise
  4. Electric Sand Makes Up Titan’s Towering Dunes, Scientists Say
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

How To Get Rid Of Eczema

FDA Approves A Powerful Drug For Severe Eczema Treatment
Heat Waves: The Most Deadly Extreme Weather Event

Millions Of People Could Be Exposed To More Deadly Heat Waves In Coming Years, A New Study Says
Newport-Inglewood Fault: Catastrophic Earthquake Danger Looms

Newly Discovered Fault System In California Could Trigger 7.4 Earthquake, A New Study Reveals
Facebook Mobile App Features

Facebook Mobile App Offers New Features Including Its Own Version Of Snapchat Camera Effects
Real Time Analytics