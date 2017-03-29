Samsung Gear S3 Latest Update Adds New Features To Both Classic & Frontier Models

Samsung has added a lot of new features to its Gear S3 smartwatch through a latest update.

Samsung is reportedly adding a lot of new features to its Gear S3 smartwatch through a latest update. The new update that is approximately 129-130MB in size applies to both Gear S3 Classic and Gear S3 Frontier versions of the popular smartwatch.

According to SamMobile, the latest Samsung Gear S3 update adds new features to some of the native applications including Samsung Health, S Voice, Watch Faces, News Briefing and Alti-Barometer. Gear S3 users will now be able to add new Date and Music complications to selected Watch faces. An altitude auto refresh feature has been added to the Alti-Barometer application. The Stop Watch maximum time has been increased to 3 hours.

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier and Classic users will now be able to set a date and time when creating a Reminder using the S Voice, as noted by Phone Arena. A TTS option has reportedly been added to the input menu in the Settings section with additional languages available for download. Interestingly, users will be able to set their Gear S3 smartwatches to display their contact information, in case of being lost.

The Samsung smartwatch also gets an auto switch feature that will enable Gear S3, S2 and Fit2 to automatically connect the Gear device being worn to the paired smartphone. The update adds new features such as Screen Reader, Dark screen, Greyscale and Negative colors to the Accessibility option.

The updated Samsung Internet for Gear feature will now allow Gear S3 Classic and Gear S3 Frontier users to browse the Internet using the Gear. Furthermore, new partner applications from Spotify, BMW and other companies are being made available for download in Galaxy Apps Store.

In related news, Samsung has recently announced that it will soon be rolling out a new version of the highly popular Gear 3 Classic smartwatch with added LTE connectivity support. Information regarding the pricing and release date of the new Gear S3 Classic version is yet to be announced.