Apple iOS 10.3 Update Hits Flagship Devices But Beware

Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers the keynote address at the Apple World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC).

(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

It seems like users wait with bated breath for Apple iOS updates to hit their devices. This is because not all Apple iOS updates are met with positive feedback, especially the ones that offer minor bug fixes but take a long time to download. Even though the latest Apple iOS 10.3 update is not that big an update, it takes a lot of time to download.

As reported by AppleInsider, the new iOS 10.3 update is reportedly the slowest one till date. Even though the file size is roughly 600MB (not much when compared to other major iOS updates), it can reportedly take almost an hour to upgrade. Even the latest devices such as the Apple iPad Air 2 is taking about 50 minutes to install, the website reported further.

Forbes reported that Apple users will need patience for this particular Apple iOS 10.3 update, which has its own benefits once installed. For users who are thinking that their devices crashed in between an update should not worry and let the update take its time.

Apple iOS 10.3 Update: Why Is It So Slow?

Apple has explained the reason behind this time-consuming update, which is a good thing. The firm claims that there is an entirely new file system called "Apple File System" (APFS) installation going on, which replaces the older HFS+ version from the devices. Future updates for watchOS, tvOS and macOS are also joining the new Apple iOS 10.3 update in later months, the company cited.

Don't try to upload iOS 10.3 when you're in a hurry https://t.co/NUWTYmdwmg pic.twitter.com/TZOuJ4tqS9 — Forbes (@Forbes) 28 March 2017

For the ones who are not aware what the new update is meant for, the Apple iOS 10.3 update helps improve individual and full disk file encryption, backups and optimizes SSD. Other than this, the new APFS file lets users free up additional storage space on their devices.