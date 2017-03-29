Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Stephen Hawking Physics

New Nintendo Switch Update Revealed: Offers In-Game Improvements & Minor Bug Fixes

Jai Sabharwal
First Posted: Mar 29, 2017 05:08 AM EDT
Nintendo Switch Preview Event
In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, a guest enjoys playing "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" on the groundbreaking new Nintendo Switch at a special preview event in New York.
Later today, a new Nintendo Switch update was announced by the firm. However, the new update is not a big one and would barely be noticeable.

Nintendo noted of adding a Version 2.1.0 to the Nintendo Switch, which notes of a system improvement update. As far as the Nintendo Switch update is concerned, the company stated that the stability improvement will enhance a user's gameplay experience. Above all, the users will not have to bother about the autonomous update. However, if Switch owners are impatient on waiting for the update to download on its own, then they can download it manually through the system settings.

Moreover, the Nintendo Switch update is not even that big a file and can be easily downloaded within a few seconds. Yahoo reported that as long as the new update offers a stability, it is worth it. The website further discussed the significance of bug fixes that make Nintendo Switch games lag-free.

A speculation before, as reported by Nintendo Life, is still not confirmed. It has mentioned that the game console can cause a slowdown in various games due to wireless networking checks.

Another news reported about this stated that when a user entered the Kakariko Village in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, he faced minor frame lags. So, even the smallest Nintendo Switch updates coming up are important to ensure better user experience.

Minor bug fixes are quite common among applications and software, which is why users should not think much of this Nintendo Switch update. However, if it helps improve the system console to perform better, then it is certainly an important update.

No new announcements by the game console manufacturing company have been received yet, especially not for the Virtual console system. Nintendo is planning on entering the VR market in later months, but an actual update is still awaited.

