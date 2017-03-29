Apple iMac 2017 Possible Release Date, Specs: Device Likely To Get Unveiled In June 2017

Apple iMac 2017 likely to get announced at the WWDC 2017 event.

(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

There is no doubt that Apple fans are eagerly waiting for the launch of the highly anticipated Apple iMac 2017. But, unfortunately, there is no word from the Cupertino-based company about iMac 2017 specs, price or release date. Apple CEO Tim Cook announced back in 2016 that the company is working to develop a slew of great desktops. Nothing else was revealed.

According to MStar News, Apple fans got excited when the Apple store went offline for maintenance on March 21, 2017. They were anticipating that Apple store might list iMac as one of the new products once it gets back online. Unfortunately, the same did not happen. It still remains a big question as to when the iMac 2017 will get announced.

There are reports that claim that Apple could use the stage at the WWDC 2017 event to announce the next gen iMac. The WWDC 2017 event will start from June 5 and will run until June 9, 2017.

However, according to Tech Advisor, the actual availability of the device could come months after getting announced. It is reported that the iMac 2017 might get a September release date this year.

As far as iMac 2017 specs are concerned, the next gen Apple desktop is rumored to get a 5K Retina display, an OLED Touch Bar, an Intel Kaby Lake i7-7700K processor, an AMD Polaris 10 or Polaris 11 GPU, USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, VR support, Touch ID, as well as full flash storage. The upcoming device is expected to flaunt a sleeker and lighter design than its predecessors. It is also reported that the iPhone maker might equip AMD's latest Ryzen 7 1800x chip in its upcoming iMac, according to The Christian Post.

Readers are advised to take the rumored information with a hefty pinch of salt as Apple has not officially announced anything about iMac 2017 release date, specs or pricing details.