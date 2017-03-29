Regular Tea Consumption May Lower The Risk Of Cognitive Decline

Drinking tea, particularly tea brewed from leaves such as green tea or black tea, could lower the risk of cognitive decline by 50 percent.

Scientist discovered that drinking tea every day could lower the risk of cognitive decline by 50 percent. This may also be effective particularly with neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

The new study was published in The Journal of Nutrition, Health & Aging. It was led by Feng Lei from the Department of Psychological Medicine at National University of Singapore's (NUS) Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine and other colleagues, according to Medical News Today.

The study involved 957 Chinese adults ages 55 and older. The researchers gathered data about their tea consumption between 2003 and 2005. These include the quantity of tea they drink, the frequency of drinking tea and the types of tea they drink. The participants also underwent standard assessments that gauged their cognitive function.

The results showed that those who drank tea regularly had a lower risk of cognitive decline by 50 percent. In addition, those adults with APOE e4 gene, in which it is linked to a greater risk of Alzheimer's disease, and who also drank tea regularly, had an 86 percent lower risk of cognitive decline.

The study also suggests that the kind of tea consumed did not matter. On the other hand, the tea must be brewed from leaves such as green or black tea, according to Uncommon Wisdom Daily.

The researchers believe that the bioactive compounds in tea are the source of these benefits. These include catechins, which are antioxidants, the theaflavins and thearubigins, also antioxidants, and the L-Theanine, which is an amino acid that enhances relaxation and mental alertness. These compounds that antioxidants with anti-inflammatory properties could protect the brain from vascular damage and neurodegeneration.

The researchers are planning for more studies associating tea and cognitive function. They also want to conduct randomized controlled trials to examine the health effects of tea's bioactive compounds.