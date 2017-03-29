Microsoft Surface Pro 5 April Release Date Unlikely To Happen; Device To Skip Spring Hardware Launch Event

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is unlikely to get announced at Microsoft's upcoming Spring hardware launch event. (Image for representation only.)

(Photo : Andrew Burton)

Microsoft is all set to host its long-rumored Spring hardware launch event next month. Previously, it was expected that the software giant could unveil the next gen Surface Pro device in the spring event. But now it seems Microsoft Surface Pro 5 April release date is highly unlikely.

According to ZDNet, Microsoft could instead announce it has locked down Windows 10 Cloud Edition as well as new devices that will showcase the upcoming major Windows 10 update, dubbed as the Creators Update. Microsoft Surface Book 2 is also unlikely to get unveiled at the said event, Slash Gear reported. Coming back to Microsoft Surface Pro 5, a lot of rumors about the device's specs, price and release date have already flooded the Internet.

Going by Microsoft Surface Pro 5 specs rumor list, the Surface Pro 4 successor might get a 12.3-inch 4K UltraHD display screen, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and an advanced Surface Pen stylus. It is expected that the Surface Pro 5 will also support Microsoft's Windows 10 Creator's Update including the Surface Dial and Hololens upon release.

Previously, it was reported that the next gen hybrid device could come running Intel's seventh generation Kaby Lake processor. However, recent reports claim that the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 could run the all-new AMD Ryzen chip. Recently, a trailer for the sci-fi blockbuster Alien: Covenant was released that showed a new Microsoft Surface device.

"Introducing Walter, the latest synthetic by Weyland-Yutani. Created to serve. Intelligence powered by AMD, Ryzen and Radeon," the trailer description read. It remains to be seen which of the two, Intel Kaby Lake or AMD Ryzen, makes its way to the upcoming Surface Pro device.

Talking about Microsoft Surface Pro 5 release date, the hybrid device is expected to get unveiled in October 2017. Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt as Microsoft has not yet officially announced anything about Microsoft Surface Pro 5 release date, specs or pricing details.