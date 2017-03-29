Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Stephen Hawking Physics

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Ancient Royal Palace Dated Thousand Years Ago Unearthed In Mexico

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Mar 29, 2017 03:40 AM EDT
Palenque Vacation Travel Video Guide
Palenque, one of the most well-known archaeological sites in Mexico. (Image for representation only. Please see the actual image below.)
(Photo : Expoza Travel/YouTube screenshot)

Archaeologists unearthed remnants of the royal palace, which dated around 2,300 and 2,100 years ago, in southern Mexico. The discovery could be linked to the visibility of organized states in Mesoamerica.

The findings of the discovery were printed in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The research was led by Charles Spencer and Elsa Redmond from the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, according to Science News.

The researchers thought that this royal palace complex could have been one of the earliest large centralized governments in America. The well-preserved compound is in El Palenque's plaza in the Oaxaca Valley in Mexico, which measures about 2,790 square meters.

The palace had a living quarter for the ruler and his family, a central staircase connected to an inner courtyard, dining area, business offices and a place for rituals. The palace was designed ahead of time, and it was built in a single construction by lots of organizations. With its size, it signifies that the ruler had a lot of manpower.

The team also uncovered cistern for collecting rainwater in the residential quarter. It also includes a drain, which was carved into stone for fresh water and discharging of waste. They also found human skull fragments, which indicate involvement in ritual sacrifices.

The inner courtyard could be the place for a ruler and his advisors to make decisions and perform feasts. The team also said that the palace has no tombs. The ruler could have been buried in a ritually significant location.

This royal palace was considered the oldest structure in the Valley of Oaxaca. It shows evidence of the existence of an organized state in the region, according to Phys.org.

TagsRoyal Palace, El Palenque, Mesoamerica, Oaxaca Valley, Mexico

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

The Tomb Of Heroes Queen Esther And Mordechai Is Still Displayed In Iran

Hidden Palace Of Assyrian King Sennacherib Unearthed Beneath The Tomb Of Prophet...

Do People Really Look Like Their Names? A New Israeli Study Reveals

Dolmen: 4,000-Year-Old Table-Like Stone Structure Unearthed In The Upper Galilee

Ancient Royal Palace Dated Thousand Years Ago Unearthed In Mexico

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

A Primate

Challenging The Social Brain Hypothesis With A Very Fruity Theory
Income Disparity And Physics

Income Disparity And Physics: Explaining Economic Condition Of A Country With The Help Of Laws Of Physics
Samsung Gear S3 Latest Update

Samsung Gear S3 Latest Update Adds New Features To Both Classic & Frontier Models
Nintendo Switch Preview Event

New Nintendo Switch Update Revealed: Offers In-Game Improvements & Minor Bug Fixes

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Google Pixel 2 To Get Impressive Specs & Premium Price Tag; October 2017 Release Date Expected
  2. Nintendo NES Classic Mini Stock Update: Console Available To Buy At Newegg, Amazon & Chunk Toys
  3. Apple iMac 2017 Possible Release Date, Specs: Device Likely To Get Unveiled In June 2017
  1. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 April Release Date Unlikely To Happen; Device To Skip Spring Hardware Launch Event
  2. HTC 11 Specs List May Include Qualcomm Snapdragon 835; Handset To Get Renamed
  3. Sony PlayStation Plus April 2017 Free Games List; PlayStation Plus Members Are In For Freebie Surprise
  4. Electric Sand Makes Up Titan’s Towering Dunes, Scientists Say
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

How To Get Rid Of Eczema

FDA Approves A Powerful Drug For Severe Eczema Treatment
Heat Waves: The Most Deadly Extreme Weather Event

Millions Of People Could Be Exposed To More Deadly Heat Waves In Coming Years, A New Study Says
Newport-Inglewood Fault: Catastrophic Earthquake Danger Looms

Newly Discovered Fault System In California Could Trigger 7.4 Earthquake, A New Study Reveals
Facebook Mobile App Features

Facebook Mobile App Offers New Features Including Its Own Version Of Snapchat Camera Effects
Real Time Analytics