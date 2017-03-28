Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Stephen Hawking Cancer

Gigantic Drones Could Be A Possible Solution To Expensive Shipment Costs?

Jai Sabharwal
First Posted: Mar 28, 2017 06:25 AM EDT
Remotely Piloted Drone
Gigantic drones may be the next big thing used for cargo transportation.
(Photo : Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)

A number of companies still ship their goods using land or ship routes instead of more speedy and convenient air routes. And, the primary reason for it is that it is much more expensive. On top of that, fuel and crew costs add in more expense. However, there is a possible solution for this, which is in the form of gigantic drones.

Natilus is a startup company that is building 200-foot long drones (almost the size of a Boeing 777). According to the firm, these drones are reportedly going to haul a weight of 200,000 lbs.

The company further noted that this could eventually reduce air freight costs to half as there will not be a need for fuel or crew. Moreover, Natilus further speculated that the use of gigantic drones for carrying cargo is designed to land on water and unload at seaports, which will save the hassle to fly over populated areas.

Engadget noted that the concept is quite resourceful, but it still needs a practical approach to achieve results. Further reports on gigantic drones state of a 30-foot prototype drone, which is scheduled to fly near San Francisco in later months. If that achieves successful results, then there may be a green light for the complete model, which is due for 2020.

However, Fast Company cited that the gigantic drones manufacturing firm, which is currently just a tiny company, still needs funding to make such drones a reality. With just an estimated net worth of $1 million, Natilus is requiring the need of investors in manufacturing such drones aimed at shipment cost reduction.

If all goes well with the prototype launch in the summer, then there may be chances of finding potential investors for the gigantic drones scheme. Does the idea of giant drones for cargo shipment sound feasible? This will remain to be seen in the coming months.

