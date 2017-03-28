Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Stephen Hawking Cancer

A GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Graphics Card With An Built-In LCD Display? Manufacturer Explains Its Purpose

Jai Sabharwal
First Posted: Mar 28, 2017 06:17 AM EDT
iGame GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
Colorful's iGame GeForce GTX 1080 Ti as seen in the image.
(Photo : China Gadgets/YouTube screenshot)

It seems like technologies with built-in LCD screens are trending these days. However, who would have thought that a graphics card could have one, too? According to reports, a Chinese graphics card manufacturer called Colorful has unveiled its iGame GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card that features an LCD screen on its side.

Until now, gaming products were known to feature RGB lighting most of the times. Gamers could find a number of gaming components such as peripherals, graphics cards, cases and RAM all embedded with RGB lighting. And now, there are GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards with LCD screens.

Whether Colorful, the Chinese graphics manufacturer, behind it is planning to create an impression or just did it for fun is not known. Moreover, some fans may find the new look pretty impressive or ostentatious.

PC Gamer reported that Colorful is the only firm that has equipped its iGame GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards with LCD screen for now. The site further suggested that it may be mostly related to show off. However, the screen is equipped with card's real-time processing data such as clock speed, fan status, current temperature and GPU usage.

Other than the added LCD displays, Colorful's latest flagship iGame GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards offer 16+2 GPU power phase layout. This supposedly enables the card to provide with more stability when it comes to power delivery for the graphics processing unit (GPU). This is a great feature enabling the graphics card to limit chances of over-clocking.

Other than this, Colorful's iGame GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card also boasts a custom cooler, which incorporates three 92 mm fans inside the hardware. The impressive design also comes with LED lighting. VideoCardz cited that the Chinese graphics card manufacturer is ready to launch the new graphics card in the Chinese market next month.

GeForce GTX 1080 Ti with LCD display, GeForce GTX 1080 Ti With Screen, Colorful Chinese company

