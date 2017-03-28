LG G6 vs. Samsung Galaxy S8: Here’s A Quick Specs & Features Comparison

Here’s a quick LG G6 vs. Samsung Galaxy S8 comparison in terms of display, storage, camera and battery.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 are undoubtedly two of the highly awaited smartphones of the year. While LG has already announced its flagship LG G6, Samsung is yet to unveil its next generation Galaxy smartphones, dubbed as the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. For smartphone buyers who are in a dilemma whether to pre-order LG G6 or wait for the upcoming Samsung smartphones, here is a quick LG G6 vs. Samsung Galaxy S8 comparison.

LG G6 vs. Samsung Galaxy S8 -- Display, CPU, GPU, RAM

Talking about the display, LG G6 flaunts a 5.7-inch display with 2,880 × 1,440 pixels resolution, while the upcoming Samsung S8 is rumored to get a 5.8-inch screen with a resolution of 2,960 × 1,440 pixels resolution. Also, the S8 Plus is expected to go big with 6.2-inchdisplay with 2,960×1,440 pixels resolution, according to Know Your Mobile.

Coming to processor, the LG smartphone runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.35 GHz quad-core processor and Adreno 530 GPU. The Samsung smartphones, on the other hand, are expected to get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (10nm) octa-core CPU and Adreno 540 GPU. All the three handsets offer 4 GB RAM and microSD card support. However, the G6 offers just 32GB of storage as compared to the Samsung smartphones that are rumored to offer 64GB or 128GB of storage.

LG G6 vs. Samsung Galaxy S8 -- Camera

As far as cameras are concerned, both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus smartphones are expected to get 12-megapixel rear cameras and 8MP front-facing cameras. The LG G6 features a 13-megapixel (MP) rear camera and 5MP front camera. The G6 comes with a 3,200 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are reported to include 3,000 mAh and 3,500 mAh batteries, respectively.

Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt as Samsung has not yet officially announced the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus specs and features.