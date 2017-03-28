Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Stephen Hawking Cancer

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Tsunamis Caused Impact Crater On Mars, Science Suggests

Brooke James
First Posted: Mar 28, 2017 05:28 AM EDT
Impact Crater Linked To Martian Tsunamis
Scientists have located an impact crater linked to powerful tsunamis that swept across part of ancient Mars.
(Photo : Eva Jauregui/YouTube screenshot)

Tsunamis are defined to be long, high sea waves that are caused by earthquakes, submarine landslides or other such disturbances. While these disturbances could happen on Mars, it is surprising to know that impact craters on the Red Planet actually came from these massive walls of moving water.

According to BBC News, a team of scientists believed that an impact crater was linked to a powerful tsunami that swept across part of the ancient planet. The 150-meter high waves that made such crater were believed to have been triggered by an asteroid that plunged into an ocean on northern Mars 3 billion years ago.

The study, outlined at the 48th Lunar and Planetary Sceince Conference, described an ocean that may have once filled the lowland region on Mars' northern latitudes. While the theory lost a lot of its probability over the years, new evidence showed that tsunami waves may have washed over the boundary of the southern highlands and the northern lowlands of the Red Planet.

Another proof was typical tsunami deposits along the center of both hemispheres. According to co-author François Costard, this proved that at some point, there was a northern ocean on Mars. One of the features seen on the dichotomy boundary is the lobate flow deposit, which is said to propagate uphill from the northern planes.

There was also the second set of land forms seen along the coastline. It was a thumbprint terrain that is said to be the reflection of tsunami waves from the coast, as well as their interaction with a second set of waves.

National Geographic noted that an ocean on Mars could hint at signs of life, but its biology would make the planet inhabitable. "There is ambiguity in all the various lines of evidence that have been cited regarding whether Mars is water-rich or water-poor," Steve Cliffford, another co-author of the study, shared. "The morphologic evidence that's been presented here is a very persuasive case for a water-rich planet."

TagsTsunami, Martian tsunami, impact crater, Mars, Red Planet

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Five Bright Planets Visible In March

China To Further Explore And Study Asteroids, Mars, Moon

Water Without CO2 On Mars?

Meteorite Proves Mars Had Volcanoes For 2 Billion Years

Mars Opportunity Rover Celebrates 13 Years In Space

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Impact Crater Linked To Martian Tsunamis

Tsunamis Caused Impact Crater On Mars, Science Suggests
World’s Biggest Dinosaur Footprint Discovered In Australia

Add Dinosaurs To Australia’s Collection Of Rare Species
Obesity Epidemic Hits California

McDonald’s Off The Hook? More Genetic Forms Of Obesity Discovered
International Space Station

International Space Station Will Be Closed Or Sold Off As A Vacation Space House?

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Nintendo NES Classic Mini Stock Update: Console Available To Buy At Newegg, Amazon & Chunk Toys
  2. HTC 11 Specs List May Include Qualcomm Snapdragon 835; Handset To Get Renamed
  3. Google Pixel 2 To Get Impressive Specs & Premium Price Tag; October 2017 Release Date Expected
  1. Sony PlayStation Plus April 2017 Free Games List; PlayStation Plus Members Are In For Freebie Surprise
  2. OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 8: A Quick Comparison Of Two Next Gen Flagship Smartphones
  3. OnePlus 5 Specs, Release Date Rumor Roundup: Handset Tipped To Get An IP68 Rating
  4. Kaby Lake X With Core i7-7740K & X299 Processor Chips Benchmark Update Leaked; Further Updates On SkyLake X Chip As Well
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Spinach Leaves Can Carry Blood To Grow Human Tissues

Medical Miracles: Making Beating Hearts Out Of Spinach Leaves
Artist’s Impression Of Stars Born In Winds From Supermassive Black Holes

Very Large Telescope Spotted Stars Form Within Strong Winds Of Blasted Materials From Violent Supermassive Black Holes
Top 10 Foods Rich In Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 Deficiency Weakens Brain Development In Children
Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Refurbished

Samsung Note 7 Revamped Models Not To Be Sold In the US; Here's Why
Real Time Analytics