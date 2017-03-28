Samsung Note 7 Revamped Models Not To Be Sold In the US; Here's Why

Attendees gathered around display tables to view the new Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone during a launch event.

2016 was pretty bad for Samsung, but the South Korean tech giant is not looking forward to doing the same mistake again, or is it? Apparently, Samsung has noted that it will bring back the defamed Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones in either refurbished or rental form in the market.

Reuters cited that when analyses and surveys were done on the new phone, there were no other defects found on the device except the batteries. This raises a speculation that the South Korean electronics company looks forward to repairing the Samsung Galaxy Note 7s and brings back the devices in the market.

Samsung is also looking to reuse and resell components of the Galaxy Note 7 including chips and camera modules. https://t.co/Nr3Cqm6oJp — Thus Spake (@thus_spake) 28 March 2017

Reuters further stated that Samsung was successful in selling over 3.06 million units before all the reporting of explosions started. So, it seems that the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 has been a very popular device among fans. This is why the company may bring the remodeled phone back or at least sell some of its components.

In its statement, Samsung noted that the Galaxy Note 7 devices are either going to be refurbished or be available on rental, only if the regulatory authorities and the carriers of the area allow it. Moreover, the firm added that if the locals of the area demand the phone, then it is willing to pick the release dates and targeted markets for the remodeled units, The Guardian reported. However, no actual release dates were reported regarding the sale of the phones.

As per the U.S., Samsung Electronics is unlikely to bring the Galaxy Note 7 back in the country. According to the tech firm, it wants to focus on complete sales of the newly arriving Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung could focus more on selling the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 in emerging markets such as Africa. Hence, Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fans in the U.S. and other top markets may not get the phone.