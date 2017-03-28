Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Stephen Hawking Cancer

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Samsung Note 7 Revamped Models Not To Be Sold In the US; Here's Why

Jai Sabharwal
First Posted: Mar 28, 2017 05:46 AM EDT
Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Refurbished
Attendees gathered around display tables to view the new Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone during a launch event.
(Photo : Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

2016 was pretty bad for Samsung, but the South Korean tech giant is not looking forward to doing the same mistake again, or is it? Apparently, Samsung has noted that it will bring back the defamed Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones in either refurbished or rental form in the market.

Reuters cited that when analyses and surveys were done on the new phone, there were no other defects found on the device except the batteries. This raises a speculation that the South Korean electronics company looks forward to repairing the Samsung Galaxy Note 7s and brings back the devices in the market.

Reuters further stated that Samsung was successful in selling over 3.06 million units before all the reporting of explosions started. So, it seems that the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 has been a very popular device among fans. This is why the company may bring the remodeled phone back or at least sell some of its components.

In its statement, Samsung noted that the Galaxy Note 7 devices are either going to be refurbished or be available on rental, only if the regulatory authorities and the carriers of the area allow it. Moreover, the firm added that if the locals of the area demand the phone, then it is willing to pick the release dates and targeted markets for the remodeled units, The Guardian reported. However, no actual release dates were reported regarding the sale of the phones.

As per the U.S., Samsung Electronics is unlikely to bring the Galaxy Note 7 back in the country. According to the tech firm, it wants to focus on complete sales of the newly arriving Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung could focus more on selling the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 in emerging markets such as Africa. Hence, Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fans in the U.S. and other top markets may not get the phone.

TagsSamsung, Samsung galaxy note 7, Samsung Galaxy Note 7 update, Samsung Galaxy Note 7 news, Galaxy Note 7, revamped Galaxy Note 7

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Top 10 Trending Smartphones Update: Xiaomi Tops The List, Beats Samsung

Samsung Galaxy 8 Specs, Rumors & Updates: Is This An Official Goodbye To Note Se...

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Spec, Rumors & Release Date: LG To Provide Best Battery Su...

‘Galaxy Note 7’ Named Wi-Fi Hotspot Causes Panic On A Plane; Flight Cancelle...

OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 8: A Quick Comparison Of Two Next Gen Flagship Smartphones

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Impact Crater Linked To Martian Tsunamis

Tsunamis Caused Impact Crater On Mars, Science Suggests
World’s Biggest Dinosaur Footprint Discovered In Australia

Add Dinosaurs To Australia’s Collection Of Rare Species
Obesity Epidemic Hits California

McDonald’s Off The Hook? More Genetic Forms Of Obesity Discovered
International Space Station

International Space Station Will Be Closed Or Sold Off As A Vacation Space House?

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Nintendo NES Classic Mini Stock Update: Console Available To Buy At Newegg, Amazon & Chunk Toys
  2. HTC 11 Specs List May Include Qualcomm Snapdragon 835; Handset To Get Renamed
  3. Google Pixel 2 To Get Impressive Specs & Premium Price Tag; October 2017 Release Date Expected
  1. Sony PlayStation Plus April 2017 Free Games List; PlayStation Plus Members Are In For Freebie Surprise
  2. OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 8: A Quick Comparison Of Two Next Gen Flagship Smartphones
  3. OnePlus 5 Specs, Release Date Rumor Roundup: Handset Tipped To Get An IP68 Rating
  4. Kaby Lake X With Core i7-7740K & X299 Processor Chips Benchmark Update Leaked; Further Updates On SkyLake X Chip As Well
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Spinach Leaves Can Carry Blood To Grow Human Tissues

Medical Miracles: Making Beating Hearts Out Of Spinach Leaves
Artist’s Impression Of Stars Born In Winds From Supermassive Black Holes

Very Large Telescope Spotted Stars Form Within Strong Winds Of Blasted Materials From Violent Supermassive Black Holes
Top 10 Foods Rich In Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 Deficiency Weakens Brain Development In Children
Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Refurbished

Samsung Note 7 Revamped Models Not To Be Sold In the US; Here's Why
Real Time Analytics