Very Large Telescope Spotted Stars Form Within Strong Winds Of Blasted Materials From Violent Supermassive Black Holes

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Mar 28, 2017 04:12 AM EDT
Artist’s Impression Of Stars Born In Winds From Supermassive Black Holes
Stars were born within the winds of material blasted out from the supermassive black holes in the center of the galaxies.
(Photo : European Southern Observatory (ESO)/YouTube screenshot)

ESO's Very Large Telescope in Chile captured an image of stars forming within the strong material that was ejected from the supermassive black holes for the first time. This observation could aid in understanding the galaxy properties and evolution.

The findings of the discovery were printed in the journal Nature. The study was led by European astronomers, who used the MUSE and X-shooter instruments on the Very Large Telescope (VLT) at ESO's Paranal Observatory in Chile to observe the space phenomenon.

The newly born baby stars were detected from the center of one of two merging galaxies referred to as IRAS F23128-5919, which are about 600 million light-years away from the planet Earth. The team discovered the baby stars being formed within the colossal winds of material that blasted out from the supermassive black holes at the core of the pair's southern galaxy. These supermassive black holes that loiter in the centers of galaxies could consume space objects and eject them from the host galaxy in strong and dense winds.

Roberto Maiolino, the team leader from the University of Cambridge, said that the astronomers assumed that the outflows resulted to star formation. On the other hand, no one among them has seen it occurring as it is an extremely strenuous observation. He described the finds as exciting as they display clearly the baby stars formed inside the outflows, as noted by Space.com.

These newly born stars are believed to be less than a few tens of millions of years old. They could be hotter and brighter that the stars in not so severe environments like the galactic disc. They travel at great velocities away from the core of the galaxy.

The researchers are still going to examine and investigate the newly born stars and their gas that surrounds them. They will use the MUSE and X-shooter to conduct a detailed study of the properties of the light that was discharged and know its source, according to Phys.org. 

