Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Stephen Hawking Cancer

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

McDonald’s Off The Hook? More Genetic Forms Of Obesity Discovered

Brooke James
First Posted: Mar 28, 2017 05:02 AM EDT
Obesity Epidemic Hits California
According to a study, almost 53 percent of Californians over 25 are overweight, and more than 17 percent are obese, or extremely overweight and are costing nearly $21.7 billion a year in medical bills, injuries and lost productivity.
(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Scientists blamed the rising number of obese people to the fast food habit. Food stops such as burgers, take aways and pizza deliveries were thought to be the main problem that resulted to massive weight gain. Diet and exercise may play a major role in obesity; however, it seems that genetic forms of obesity are more common than expected.

According to CNN, scientists have been aware of two dozen conditions that could be attributed to weight gain. Nonetheless, it seems that there are more of them than expected. Canadian researchers were able to catalog 79 rare genetic syndromes with obesity as a key symptom. However, despite the focus of the study, the researchers want their work to be helpful for those who lost control of their weight for reasons other than their genes.

David Meyre, a senior author of the study published in Obesity Reviews, shared that scientists would know how to treat obesity better if they know the genes and the functions of such genes This leads to learning which biological mechanism is considered defective. The knowledge derived from these studies could then be applied to more common forms of obesity.

Leptin, for instance, is a hormone produced by fat cells and may be found deficient in some people. Knowledge of the existence and function of this gene then led to the understanding of fat cells and occurrence of weight gain.

Live Science reported that studies made with identical twins showed obesity to be around 40 percent to 75 percent genetic, at least based on the types that are associated with only one gene and causes of syndromes (a multitude of symptoms). The research found that while the sydromes are rare, there is a particular one that is more common than the others. This type, known as the Alstrom syndrome, is found in 1 out of 900 people worldwide.

More can be garnered from the study. "This suggests that discovering the genetic basis of the remaining obesity syndromes will yield huge advances in our understanding of obesity, which could lead to new opportunities for its treatment and prevention," said Dr. Liam R. Brunham, an assistant professor of medicine from the University of British Columbia.

TagsObesity, Genetics, Overweight

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Obesity Linked To 11 Cancer Types

Women Get Heart Attacks Younger: Here’s Why

Man Labeled 'Just Fat' Has 59 kg Tumor Removed

Red Hot Chili Peppers (Spice, Not Band) Could Lead To Longer Life, Study Says

Infants Have Early Understanding Of Social Nature Of Food, According To Study

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Impact Crater Linked To Martian Tsunamis

Tsunamis Caused Impact Crater On Mars, Science Suggests
World’s Biggest Dinosaur Footprint Discovered In Australia

Add Dinosaurs To Australia’s Collection Of Rare Species
Obesity Epidemic Hits California

McDonald’s Off The Hook? More Genetic Forms Of Obesity Discovered
International Space Station

International Space Station Will Be Closed Or Sold Off As A Vacation Space House?

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Nintendo NES Classic Mini Stock Update: Console Available To Buy At Newegg, Amazon & Chunk Toys
  2. HTC 11 Specs List May Include Qualcomm Snapdragon 835; Handset To Get Renamed
  3. Google Pixel 2 To Get Impressive Specs & Premium Price Tag; October 2017 Release Date Expected
  1. Sony PlayStation Plus April 2017 Free Games List; PlayStation Plus Members Are In For Freebie Surprise
  2. OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 8: A Quick Comparison Of Two Next Gen Flagship Smartphones
  3. OnePlus 5 Specs, Release Date Rumor Roundup: Handset Tipped To Get An IP68 Rating
  4. Kaby Lake X With Core i7-7740K & X299 Processor Chips Benchmark Update Leaked; Further Updates On SkyLake X Chip As Well
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Spinach Leaves Can Carry Blood To Grow Human Tissues

Medical Miracles: Making Beating Hearts Out Of Spinach Leaves
Artist’s Impression Of Stars Born In Winds From Supermassive Black Holes

Very Large Telescope Spotted Stars Form Within Strong Winds Of Blasted Materials From Violent Supermassive Black Holes
Top 10 Foods Rich In Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 Deficiency Weakens Brain Development In Children
Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Refurbished

Samsung Note 7 Revamped Models Not To Be Sold In the US; Here's Why
Real Time Analytics