HTC 11 Specs List May Include Qualcomm Snapdragon 835; Handset To Get Renamed

HTC is planning to rename the HTC 11 to match its virtual reality "Vive" franchise.

(Photo : David Ramos/Getty images)

While HTC has not revealed anything about the highly anticipated HTC 11 specs, release date and pricing details, rumors about the HTC 10 successor have been hitting the web for quite some time now. Going by the latest reports, it is rumored that the Taiwanese smartphone maker is planning to rename the HTC 11 to match its virtual reality "Vive" franchise.

The upcoming HTC smartphone could be renamed as HTC U or HTC U Vibe to be in line with the company's HTC U series. However, according to famous leakster Evan Blass, the next gen smartphone could be called HTC Ocean. At this point of time, it remains unclear as to what the upcoming smartphone will be called.

Talking about HTC 11 specs, the smartphone is expected to feature a 5.5-inch display with a 1,440 x 2,560 resolution, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB to 6GB RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, a 3700 mAh battery, an 8MP front camera and a 12MP main camera.

According to Know Your Mobile, a leaked image of HTC 11 has been spotted online which shows a screenshot of the phone's display showing the device's "About Phone" screen. The leaked picture shows the handset has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, 6GB RAM, a 1556x2550 pixel resolution on the display and a new Sense 9.0 UI overlay on top of Android "7.12" Nougat. The credibility of the leaked picture hasn't yet been proved.

Another report coming from HTC Source claims that HTC will soon begin testing its 2017 flagship smartphone on the U.S. network Verizon. There are high chances that the smartphone in question is the HTC 11. Talking about HTC 11 release date, the handset is rumored to get rolled out in Q3 2017.

Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt as nothing yet about HTC 11 specs, price or release date has been officially announced.