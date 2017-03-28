Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Stephen Hawking Cancer

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Storm Layer In Helium Superfluid Discovered

Trisha Jones
First Posted: Mar 28, 2017 05:35 AM EDT
Storm Layer In Helium Superfluid Discovered
The storm layer does what friction does for normal liquids.
(Photo : Cosmic Documentary/YouTube screenshot)

The discovery of helium superfluid in the 20th century is considered as one of the major achievements in physics. Kamerlingh Onnes, renowned Dutch physicist, was the first person to liquefy helium.

Further studies of the liquid helium revealed that it possesses characteristics that are entirely different from normal liquid state. No open surface could contain the superfluid as it would flow up and spill out. Owing to its lack of viscosity and its difficulty to swirl in the form of tiny tornadoes, the liquid state of helium was categorized as "superfluidity."

Scientists believed that since the superfluid lacks viscosity, if someone swirls it in a cup, then unlike the morning tea that stops swirling on its own, helium superfluid will continue to do so indefinitely. Much to the surprise of physicists, the theory was recently proved wrong.

George Stagg, a mathematician from the Newcastle University, has an article published in the journal Physical Review Letters. It indicated that the theory of "eternal flow" of superfluids has always been wrong. When Stagg and his team studied the behavior of the superfluids, they found that the superfluid stops swirling due to the roughness of surrounding surface even if it is in the range of nanometers, Cosmos Magazine reported.

Further analysis revealed that the reason behind the anomaly was the presence of a storm layer of small intertwined tornadoes of the superfluid. What happens is that when the superfluid comes in contact with the microscopic peaks and depressions present on the surface of the surrounding material, they get displaced and take the form of minute tornadoes. This intervening layer of superfluid storm slows down the movement of the superfluid, Phys.org reported.

Stagg and his colleagues explained that the phenomenon could not be studied before because all related experiments were performed with materials with extremely smooth surfaces. The anomaly was detected when the researchers at Lancaster University were trying to study the flow of helium superfluid through a metal rod.

The new revelations will help in the development of improved superfluid cooling systems much like the one that has been created to deep freeze the 27-kilometer-long ring of the Large Hadron Collider.

TagsPhysics, Superfluidity, superfluid helium, Large Hadron Collider

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Mind And Matter: Explaining The Link Between Consciousness And Materialism

Portal To Dark Matter And Dark Energy Proposed By Theoretical Physicists

Looking Back At The American Physical Society March Meeting 2017

Teaching Physics To Basketball Players May Help Them Score Field Goals

Magnet Toys May Help In Unraveling The Physics Of Unstretchable Materials' Stabi...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Impact Crater Linked To Martian Tsunamis

Tsunamis Caused Impact Crater On Mars, Science Suggests
World’s Biggest Dinosaur Footprint Discovered In Australia

Add Dinosaurs To Australia’s Collection Of Rare Species
Obesity Epidemic Hits California

McDonald’s Off The Hook? More Genetic Forms Of Obesity Discovered
International Space Station

International Space Station Will Be Closed Or Sold Off As A Vacation Space House?

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Nintendo NES Classic Mini Stock Update: Console Available To Buy At Newegg, Amazon & Chunk Toys
  2. HTC 11 Specs List May Include Qualcomm Snapdragon 835; Handset To Get Renamed
  3. Google Pixel 2 To Get Impressive Specs & Premium Price Tag; October 2017 Release Date Expected
  1. Sony PlayStation Plus April 2017 Free Games List; PlayStation Plus Members Are In For Freebie Surprise
  2. OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 8: A Quick Comparison Of Two Next Gen Flagship Smartphones
  3. OnePlus 5 Specs, Release Date Rumor Roundup: Handset Tipped To Get An IP68 Rating
  4. Kaby Lake X With Core i7-7740K & X299 Processor Chips Benchmark Update Leaked; Further Updates On SkyLake X Chip As Well
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Spinach Leaves Can Carry Blood To Grow Human Tissues

Medical Miracles: Making Beating Hearts Out Of Spinach Leaves
Artist’s Impression Of Stars Born In Winds From Supermassive Black Holes

Very Large Telescope Spotted Stars Form Within Strong Winds Of Blasted Materials From Violent Supermassive Black Holes
Top 10 Foods Rich In Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 Deficiency Weakens Brain Development In Children
Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Refurbished

Samsung Note 7 Revamped Models Not To Be Sold In the US; Here's Why
Real Time Analytics