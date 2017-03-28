Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Stephen Hawking Cancer

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Nano Car Racing: A Live Race Under The Microscope

Trisha Jones
First Posted: Mar 28, 2017 06:08 AM EDT
Nano Car Racing: A Live Race That Needs Under Microscope
National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), France is all set to host the first ever race of nano cars. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Margaux Thokagevistk/YouTube screenshot)

Nanotechnology has gained a lot of attention in the past few decades. Researchers across the world are working toward the development of nanoparticles that may find applications in diverse fields, including medicine, electronics and mechanical engineering. However, not many would have imagined that someday nanotechnology will enter into the world of professional car racing. Surprisingly, it has.

Researchers from the National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), France, will be hosting a first of its kind race for nano cars (molecule-based cars). The cars are made up of a few hundred atoms and cannot be seen by the naked eye. Therefore, the race will be going on under the microscope, and the microscope present in CNRS is the only one that can stage four simultaneous races (experiments).

Therefore, "The international molecule-car race" will have four teams, each with its own nano car. The race track is about 100 nanometers in length and is made up of gold nanoparticles, Live Mint reported.

The four race teams will be responsible for setting the nano cars under the microscope's lens, observing them and maneuvering them during the entire period. The cars will be stimulated by small electric impulses that will be provided by the microscope tips.

The race is scheduled for April 28 and is expected to last 36 hours. The researchers have made all necessary arrangements, and the microscopic race will be streaming live on the Nanocar Race YouTube channel.

According to Digital Trends, the researchers came up with this ingenious idea as a method to promote the concept of nanotechnology in a fun and entertaining way, so that more people can relate to it. Superficially, it may seem that the whole nano car racing is just a fun science experiment. However, the pioneer researchers behind it believe that it is a global way of staging a crucial experiment that can highlight the potential of nanotechnology in the development of similar vehicles and/or instruments in the future.

TagsNanotechnology, car racing, Microscopes, nano car racing, The international molecule-car race

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Mind And Matter: Explaining The Link Between Consciousness And Materialism

Portal To Dark Matter And Dark Energy Proposed By Theoretical Physicists

Looking Back At The American Physical Society March Meeting 2017

Teaching Physics To Basketball Players May Help Them Score Field Goals

Magnet Toys May Help In Unraveling The Physics Of Unstretchable Materials' Stabi...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Impact Crater Linked To Martian Tsunamis

Tsunamis Caused Impact Crater On Mars, Science Suggests
World’s Biggest Dinosaur Footprint Discovered In Australia

Add Dinosaurs To Australia’s Collection Of Rare Species
Obesity Epidemic Hits California

McDonald’s Off The Hook? More Genetic Forms Of Obesity Discovered
International Space Station

International Space Station Will Be Closed Or Sold Off As A Vacation Space House?

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Nintendo NES Classic Mini Stock Update: Console Available To Buy At Newegg, Amazon & Chunk Toys
  2. HTC 11 Specs List May Include Qualcomm Snapdragon 835; Handset To Get Renamed
  3. Google Pixel 2 To Get Impressive Specs & Premium Price Tag; October 2017 Release Date Expected
  1. Sony PlayStation Plus April 2017 Free Games List; PlayStation Plus Members Are In For Freebie Surprise
  2. OnePlus 5 vs iPhone 8: A Quick Comparison Of Two Next Gen Flagship Smartphones
  3. OnePlus 5 Specs, Release Date Rumor Roundup: Handset Tipped To Get An IP68 Rating
  4. Kaby Lake X With Core i7-7740K & X299 Processor Chips Benchmark Update Leaked; Further Updates On SkyLake X Chip As Well
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Spinach Leaves Can Carry Blood To Grow Human Tissues

Medical Miracles: Making Beating Hearts Out Of Spinach Leaves
Artist’s Impression Of Stars Born In Winds From Supermassive Black Holes

Very Large Telescope Spotted Stars Form Within Strong Winds Of Blasted Materials From Violent Supermassive Black Holes
Top 10 Foods Rich In Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 Deficiency Weakens Brain Development In Children
Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Refurbished

Samsung Note 7 Revamped Models Not To Be Sold In the US; Here's Why
Real Time Analytics