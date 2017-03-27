Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Cancer Red Planet Stephen Hawking

Nintendo NES Classic Mini Stock Update: Console Available To Buy At Newegg, Amazon & Chunk Toys

Meg K.
First Posted: Mar 27, 2017 07:00 AM EDT
Nintendo NES Classic Mini is currently available to buy at Newegg, Amazon and Chunk Toys.
Nintendo NES Classic Mini is undoubtedly Nintendo's most selling gaming console ever. The console has been in high demand ever since it was released last year in November. The Nintendo NES Classic Mini limited stock availability has, in fact, disappointed a lot of gamers. The problem is that either the tiny console is completely sold out at most of the major retailers or it is available at a hefty price tag.

Considering the demand and lack of availability, Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima has assured gamers that the classic edition stock is on its way. It is taking time to replenish the Nintendo NES Classic Mini stock as some of the console's parts require time to procure. However, the company is doing everything it can to increase the production so that more gamers can take their hands on the palm-sized retro console. Here is update on where enthusiasts can buy the Nintendo NES Classic Mini limited for now.

Newegg is selling NES Classic Mini units for $200 with $11 shipping cost extra. As of this writing, the gaming console is out of stock at Walmart. Amazon is selling the Nintendo NES Classic Mini for $174 with free shipping option.

Chunk Toys has the consoles in stock for $250 with free shipping option. Notably, Chunk Toys is selling it for a price more than other major retailers. The system will come bundled with one NES Classic Console, one NES Classic Controller, one NES Third Party Controller, HDMI cable, AC adapter and all 30 ready-to-play games including Super Mario Bros, Legend of Zelda and Donkey Kong. Gamers who are not willing to wait any longer can grab the console here for $250.

Target and Toys R Us are selling the console for the original price of $60 only at their local stores. They are not selling them online. 

