Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Cancer Red Planet Stephen Hawking

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

NJ, OH, AL Offer Baby Boxes To Help Lessen SIDS Cases

Brooke James
First Posted: Mar 27, 2017 05:20 AM EDT
Indian Doctor Provides Free Care For Women In Need
Dr. Rakh checks up on a newborn baby girl at the Medicare Hospital. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

New Jersey -- A public health initiative had hospitals carrying out newborn infants in simple cardboard boxes as a way to reduce sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). The initiative, which started in New Jersey in January, has since been practiced by 3,800 parents.

According to the Boise State Public Radio, SIDS killed around 3,700 babies in the United States in 2015. These boxes double not only as cribs but as care packages full of newborn baby necessities as well. New Jersey is the first state to adapt the program that began as "baby boxes" in Finland.

Dr. Kathryn McCans of Cooper University Health Care in Candem, New Jersey, explained the necessity of these boxes, which she emphasized are not safer than a crib. However, she does admit that these boxes meet all the recommendations for safe sleep.

Dr. McCans explained that the program is meant to decrease sudden unexpected infant deaths (SUID), which are compromised of SIDS and other sleep-related deaths in infants. Sleep-related deaths also include suffocation under pillows and blankets, strangulation or even entrapment.

The baby boxes are supposed to promote safe sleep environment. Dr. McCans said that while many parents seem to think beautiful cribs are the best for their babies, in reality, little is needed for safe sleep. Pillows, bumpers, blankets and even stuffed animals can be dangerous to newborns.

The U.S. version of the baby box is slightly different than its Finnish model, though. According to NPR, Finland's maternity package is given by the government to expectant mothers during their prenatal checkup. Inside the box are clothing, blankets and other important baby supplies.

In New Jersey, it is not a prenatal incentive but rather a message of safety post-partum. Since it started, New Jersey already distributed approximately 17,000 boxes. Earlier this month, Ohio also made baby boxes available to all families with newborns and had since distributed 6,000 boxes. Joining these states in their fight to decrease the number of SIDS fatalities is Alabama, which aims to distribute 60,000 boxes for the newborns.

Tagsnewborn baby care, SIDS, post-partum care

Â©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Baby Born Twice: For Operation, Then For Birth

NJ, OH, AL Offer Baby Boxes To Help Lessen SIDS Cases

New Way To Diagnose Tuberculosis Discovered, Could Save More Lives

Celebrating World Tuberculosis Day 2017: Itâ€™s Not Just About Remembering The â...

Gene Therapy: The Road To Immortality Or Eternal Doom

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Indian Doctor Provides Free Care For Women In Need

NJ, OH, AL Offer Baby Boxes To Help Lessen SIDS Cases
Mind and Matter

Mind And Matter: Explaining The Link Between Consciousness And Materialism
Tuberculosis Diagnosis, Treatments

New Way To Diagnose Tuberculosis Discovered, Could Save More Lives
NASA News Today: A Sensory Skin For Spacecraft And Satellites Developed

NASA News Today: A Sensory Skin For Spacecraft And Satellites Developed

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. OnePlus 5 Specs, Release Date Rumor Roundup: Handset Tipped To Get An IP68 Rating
  2. Microsoft Surface Book 2 To Roll Out With A $1,000 Price Tag; Release Date To Be Announced Soon?
  3. Sony PlayStation Plus April 2017 Free Games List; PlayStation Plus Members Are In For Freebie Surprise
  1. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 To Feature Impressive Specs; 93% Screen-To-Body Ratio Expected
  2. Portal To Dark Matter And Dark Energy Proposed By Theoretical Physicists
  3. Nintendo NES Classic Mini Stock Update: Console Available To Buy At Newegg, Amazon & Chunk Toys
  4. Newly Discovered Lung Function Has A Key Role In Blood Production
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Nintendo NES Classic Mini Stock Update

Nintendo NES Classic Mini Stock Update: Console Available To Buy At Newegg, Amazon & Chunk Toys
Opening Day Of The Mobile World Congress

Top 10 Trending Smartphones Update: Xiaomi Tops The List, Beats Samsung
Intel Logo

Kaby Lake X With Core i7-7740K & X299 Processor Chips Benchmark Update Leaked; Further Updates On SkyLake X Chip As Well
53rd Annual UFO Encounter In Roswell, New Mexico

Views On Aliens: Former Astronaut Alan Bean vs Stephen Hawking
Real Time Analytics