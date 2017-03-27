Newly Discovered Brown Dwarf Is About 90 Times Massive Than Jupiter

The newly discovered massive brown dwarf known as SDSS J0104+1535.

(Photo : Nemesis Maturity/YouTube screenshot)

Scientists discovered a brown dwarf referred to as SDSS J0104+1535, which is about 90 times as massive as the Jupiter. It has the "purest" composition and has the biggest mass ever detected.

SDSS J0104+1535, the brown dwarf, is made of gas that is around 250 times purer than Sun, so consists of more than 99.99% hydrogen & helium. pic.twitter.com/GzwHXPvpbo — Abhijit De (@im_abhijitde) March 25, 2017

The findings of the discovery were printed in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. The said brown dwarf is 750 light-years away and located in the constellation Pisces, according to Financial Express.

It is theorized that the brown dwarf was shaped 10 billion years ago. This massive brown dwarf comprises of gas that is about 250 times purer than the Sun and, therefore, made up of 99.99 percent hydrogen and helium.

Dr. ZengHua Zhang, the lead author of the study from the Institute of Astrophysics in the Canary Islands, said that they did not presume to consider the brown dwarfs that are this pure as the SDSS J014+1535. He further said that this indicates a much larger hitherto concealed population. He added that he will be very surprised if there aren't much more the same objects that could be discovered, as noted by India.

Brown dwarfs are also referred to as sub-stellar objects and considerably more massive than the planets. Brown dwarfs are designated as types M, T, L and Y. They are of various colors such as magenta as perceived by the human eye, as well as red or orange. It is theorized that planets orbit some brown dwarfs such as MOA-2007-BLG-192Lb, 2M1207b and 2MASS J044144b.

Most of the brown dwarfs are not that radiant at visible wavelengths. The newly discovered brown dwarf, SDSS J0104+1535, is categorized as an L-type ultra-sub dwarf, according to the scheme made by Dr. Zhang. This brown dwarf was measured utilizing the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (VLT).