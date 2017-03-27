Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Cancer Red Planet Stephen Hawking

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Newly Discovered Brown Dwarf Is About 90 Times Massive Than Jupiter

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Mar 27, 2017 02:55 AM EDT
New Record-Breaking Brown Dwarf Is Most Massive Yet Discovered
The newly discovered massive brown dwarf known as SDSS J0104+1535.
(Photo : Nemesis Maturity/YouTube screenshot)

Scientists discovered a brown dwarf referred to as SDSS J0104+1535, which is about 90 times as massive as the Jupiter. It has the "purest" composition and has the biggest mass ever detected.

The findings of the discovery were printed in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. The said brown dwarf is 750 light-years away and located in the constellation Pisces, according to Financial Express.

It is theorized that the brown dwarf was shaped 10 billion years ago. This massive brown dwarf comprises of gas that is about 250 times purer than the Sun and, therefore, made up of 99.99 percent hydrogen and helium.

Dr. ZengHua Zhang, the lead author of the study from the Institute of Astrophysics in the Canary Islands, said that they did not presume to consider the brown dwarfs that are this pure as the SDSS J014+1535. He further said that this indicates a much larger hitherto concealed population. He added that he will be very surprised if there aren't much more the same objects that could be discovered, as noted by India.

Brown dwarfs are also referred to as sub-stellar objects and considerably more massive than the planets. Brown dwarfs are designated as types M, T, L and Y. They are of various colors such as magenta as perceived by the human eye, as well as red or orange. It is theorized that planets orbit some brown dwarfs such as MOA-2007-BLG-192Lb, 2M1207b and 2MASS J044144b.

Most of the brown dwarfs are not that radiant at visible wavelengths. The newly discovered brown dwarf, SDSS J0104+1535, is categorized as an L-type ultra-sub dwarf, according to the scheme made by Dr. Zhang. This brown dwarf was measured utilizing the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (VLT). 

TagsBrown Dwarf, SDSS J0104+1535, constellation Pisces, Very Large Telescope

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Supermassive Black Hole Expelled From The Core Of Distant Galaxy Due To Strong G...

Some Areas On Mars In The Mid-Latitudes May Provide Evidence Of Ice

NASA's Martian Robot's Wheel Treads On The Verge Of Breaking

Cruise Over The Real Planet Mars On This New Dazzling Video

Scientists Re-Establish Pluto As A Real Planet

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Indian Doctor Provides Free Care For Women In Need

NJ, OH, AL Offer Baby Boxes To Help Lessen SIDS Cases
Mind and Matter

Mind And Matter: Explaining The Link Between Consciousness And Materialism
Tuberculosis Diagnosis, Treatments

New Way To Diagnose Tuberculosis Discovered, Could Save More Lives
NASA News Today: A Sensory Skin For Spacecraft And Satellites Developed

NASA News Today: A Sensory Skin For Spacecraft And Satellites Developed

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. OnePlus 5 Specs, Release Date Rumor Roundup: Handset Tipped To Get An IP68 Rating
  2. Microsoft Surface Book 2 To Roll Out With A $1,000 Price Tag; Release Date To Be Announced Soon?
  3. Sony PlayStation Plus April 2017 Free Games List; PlayStation Plus Members Are In For Freebie Surprise
  1. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 To Feature Impressive Specs; 93% Screen-To-Body Ratio Expected
  2. Portal To Dark Matter And Dark Energy Proposed By Theoretical Physicists
  3. Nintendo NES Classic Mini Stock Update: Console Available To Buy At Newegg, Amazon & Chunk Toys
  4. Newly Discovered Lung Function Has A Key Role In Blood Production
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Nintendo NES Classic Mini Stock Update

Nintendo NES Classic Mini Stock Update: Console Available To Buy At Newegg, Amazon & Chunk Toys
Opening Day Of The Mobile World Congress

Top 10 Trending Smartphones Update: Xiaomi Tops The List, Beats Samsung
Intel Logo

Kaby Lake X With Core i7-7740K & X299 Processor Chips Benchmark Update Leaked; Further Updates On SkyLake X Chip As Well
53rd Annual UFO Encounter In Roswell, New Mexico

Views On Aliens: Former Astronaut Alan Bean vs Stephen Hawking
Real Time Analytics