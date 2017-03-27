Kaby Lake X With Core i7-7740K & X299 Processor Chips Benchmark Update Leaked; Further Updates On SkyLake X Chip As Well

An Intel sign is displayed in front of the Intel company headquarters.

(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Not so long ago there were reports on the release of 4GB and 8GB RX Vega graphics cards by AMD. Plus, the microprocessor manufacturer also updated that it will also launch Vega for notebooks. And now, people have a new report about Intel's Kaby Lake X, which will debut to represent the upcoming X299 chipsets for motherboards. Later, Intel will also release the Skylake-X processor chips that are reported to offer higher specs.

The leak was out privileges of the benchmarking software, SANDRA, designed by SiSoftware. This gave enthusiasts an early sneak peek at Intel's Kaby Lake-X chips with Core i7-7740K processors, TweakTown cited. As per the results, the quad-core chip is reportedly clocked at 4.3GHz with a supportive turbo boost mode up to 4.5GHz.

According to HotHardware, if these figures are legit, Intel's Kaby Lake-X chips with Core i7-7740K will easily surpass the clock speed record set by 7700K by 100MHz. Also, Intel certainly needs the high numbers if it wants to compete with AMD's Ryzen processors.

Another update that has come out through this leak is that there is a new motherboard, which is ASRock's X299 Professional Gaming i7. When a quick comparison of the performance was done, it was found that Core i7-7740K is competing head-to-head with AMD's Ryzen 5 1600. However, Intel's Kaby Lake-X does beat AMD's Ryzen in the multimedia section of results by a long way. Readers should note that there is no need to be surprised about this large-margin win, keeping in mind the clock speed differences between both of them.

Further updates note that Core i7-7740K is reportedly going to introduce dual-channel memory system, which is similar to that in the Kaby Lake chip. Now what enthusiasts look forward to is the SkyLake-X chips featuring quad-channel layout for adding in excitement just like they had in Sandy Bridge chips in 2011.