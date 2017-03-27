Top 10 Trending Smartphones Update: Xiaomi Tops The List, Beats Samsung

Visitors look at Huawei devices during the Mobile World Congress 2017. (Image for representation only.)

(Photo : David Ramos/Getty Images)

There have been a number of new smartphones in the market. This is the reason why the list of the top trending smartphones on the market keeps changing every week. Right now, here is the list for top 10 trending phones of the week that gives users an insight about which ones are dominating the list and which ones are leaving.

A new entry in the top 10 trending smartphones list is the Xiaomi Redmi 4A, which is the number on the spot currently, GSM Arena cited. The phone instantly became a hit after it was released outside of China. In countries like India, the first 250,000 units were reportedly sold out within the first four minutes.

The second spot is occupied by Oppo F3 Plus, which the company claims is the next generation selfie expert smartphone. So, it was one of those phones that people were eager to check out. The third position is now held by Samsung J7 Prime, which was holding the second position earlier. The fourth spot is reportedly taken by Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, giving the Chinese brand a noteworthy recognition among the top 10 trending phones of the week. Fifth entry on the list is from Moto G5 Plus, which is followed by three of Samsung's models, namely the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017), the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.

The top 10 trending smartphones of the week list ends with the remaining two phones: the One Plus 3T, which had recently added a new Midnight Black variant and the Oppo F1S smart phone, 9to5Google reports. The leaving phones from the list of the top 10 trending smart phones are the Samsung Galax C9 Pro and Nokia 6. Stay tuned for more updates on the list when it arrives next week for our readers.