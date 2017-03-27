Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Cancer Red Planet Stephen Hawking

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Stephen Hawking Searches For A New Voice; A Winner Who Beat Liam Neeson's Voice! [Video]

Jai Sabharwal
First Posted: Mar 27, 2017 06:29 AM EDT
Professor Stephen Hawking
Theoretical Physicist Professor Stephen Hawking sits on stage ahead of the announcement of the Stephen Hawking medal for science, "Starmus."
(Photo : Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

It seems like the eminent physicist, Professor Stephen Hawking, is reportedly over his robotic voice designed by Intel's speech-generating device. So, he auditioned for a number of popular voices to figure out the one he wants for himself, for fun, of course! The idea was a part of U.K.'s Comic Relief Charity drive and the professor was a part of it.

A number of celebrities volunteered to offer their voices, including Liam Neeson. Other fan favorites included Rebel Wilson. When she pronounced "Stephen," it was pretty hilarious and that is just the starting of official comic relief video. Later on, Professor Stephen Hawking is confronted with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who has the habit of swearing a lot. Hawking rejected his voice saying that if he sounded like him, he would not be taken seriously (with the F-word in between).

Then, the Comic Relief video features a number of other notable guest appearances such as Bill Gates, John Boyega, Anna Kendrick, Simon Cowell and Lin-Manuel Miranda. It is pretty funny to see the various reasons celebrities come up with when suggesting that their voice was perfect for him.

The best one to audition was Eddie Redmayne, who portrayed Professor Stephen Hawking himself in The Theory of Everything. While searching for voices, viewers also got a guest appearance from Siri who believes that Hawking does not need a voice change, which he has been carrying around for over 30 years. She quotes that his voice is "super sexy and cool."

CNET notes that, after hearing from so many familiar faces, renowned physicist Stephen Hawking finally finds a voice that he can admire. And, people think the winning voice is just the perfect match for him. And, the winner for Hawking's new voice is...

See if you can figure out the mysterious voice. Check out the complete video below to find out who else auditioned for the Comic Relief charity drive.

TagsStephen Hawking, Stephen Hawking news, Stephen Hawking update, Stephen Hawking Funny, Liam Neeson, The Theory of Everything

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Stephen Hawking: People Must Control Aggression

Stephen Hawking Goes To Space On Virgin Galactic?

Views On Aliens: Former Astronaut Alan Bean vs Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking Is Giving A Free Lecture On Black Holes

Stephen Hawking Released From Hospital, Warns Humans Against Risk Of Destroying ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Indian Doctor Provides Free Care For Women In Need

NJ, OH, AL Offer Baby Boxes To Help Lessen SIDS Cases
Mind and Matter

Mind And Matter: Explaining The Link Between Consciousness And Materialism
Tuberculosis Diagnosis, Treatments

New Way To Diagnose Tuberculosis Discovered, Could Save More Lives
NASA News Today: A Sensory Skin For Spacecraft And Satellites Developed

NASA News Today: A Sensory Skin For Spacecraft And Satellites Developed

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. OnePlus 5 Specs, Release Date Rumor Roundup: Handset Tipped To Get An IP68 Rating
  2. Microsoft Surface Book 2 To Roll Out With A $1,000 Price Tag; Release Date To Be Announced Soon?
  3. Sony PlayStation Plus April 2017 Free Games List; PlayStation Plus Members Are In For Freebie Surprise
  1. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 To Feature Impressive Specs; 93% Screen-To-Body Ratio Expected
  2. Portal To Dark Matter And Dark Energy Proposed By Theoretical Physicists
  3. Nintendo NES Classic Mini Stock Update: Console Available To Buy At Newegg, Amazon & Chunk Toys
  4. Newly Discovered Lung Function Has A Key Role In Blood Production
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Nintendo NES Classic Mini Stock Update

Nintendo NES Classic Mini Stock Update: Console Available To Buy At Newegg, Amazon & Chunk Toys
Opening Day Of The Mobile World Congress

Top 10 Trending Smartphones Update: Xiaomi Tops The List, Beats Samsung
Intel Logo

Kaby Lake X With Core i7-7740K & X299 Processor Chips Benchmark Update Leaked; Further Updates On SkyLake X Chip As Well
53rd Annual UFO Encounter In Roswell, New Mexico

Views On Aliens: Former Astronaut Alan Bean vs Stephen Hawking
Real Time Analytics