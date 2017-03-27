Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Cancer Red Planet Stephen Hawking

2017 Honda Civic Type R To Have US Debut At 2017 AutoCon In Los Angeles & NY International Auto Show

Jai Sabharwal
First Posted: Mar 27, 2017
Honda Civic Type R
Honda Civic Type R is displayed at the 77th International Motor Show on Feb. 6, 2007 in Geneva Switzerland.
(Photo : Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

With the debut of the 2017 Honda Civic Type R in March, the production of the upcoming car is reported to be revealed at the 2017 AutoCon event. Honda noted of this update through a press release, letting fans know of the car debut to occur in the convention that started on March 26 in Los Angeles. At 4 p.m. PT, the car will hit the stage for the audience.

Honda was reported to update on the release of the car and its production details at the 2017 AutoCon event exclusively. AutoCon has been known for its conventions related to automotive fans for over seven years now. It has held a number of events at various locations such as Miami, New York City, Seattle, New Jersey, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

AutoCon runs with the objective to develop an optimistic approach towards spreading and sharing knowledge on common interests related to automotive industries, the official website reports. The 2017 Honda Civic Type R can have a promising debut through this event. It is where extraordinary vehicles are featured by various automakers. Further discussions on the future of the debuting vehicles is also a goal of this annual convention.

2017 Honda Civic Type R: An Insight Under The Hood

The debuting 2017 Honda Civic Type R features a 2.0-liter DOHC, turbocharged and direct-injected i-VTEC 4-cylinder in-line engine that produces 306hp at 6,500 rotations per minute, according to Digital Trends. The powerful engine is supported by 295Nm torque. With a six-speed manual transmission gearbox, the sedan is reportedly going to be Honda's most powerful and fastest vehicle yet for the U.S. market.

Honda is reportedly noting to offer the vehicle in a range of around $30,000. Meanwhile, the 2017 Honda Civic Type R will also be making an appearance at the New York International Auto Show on April 12, 2017. 

Tags2017 Honda Civic Type R, 2017 Honda Civic, Honda Civic, 2017 AUtoCon, AutoCon Los Angeles

