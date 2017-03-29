Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Stephen Hawking Physics

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Challenging The Social Brain Hypothesis With A Very Fruity Theory

Trisha Jones
First Posted: Mar 29, 2017 04:00 AM EDT
A Primate
The reason behind the evolution of brain size in primates is yet to be pinpointed.
(Photo : Wochit News/YouTube screenshot)

Primates have the most evolved brains in the animal kingdom that makes them somewhat superior from the rest. Evolutionary biologists have been trying to identify the factors that triggered the formation of larger brains and improved cognitive abilities in humans and apes. Up until now, the "social brain hypothesis" was considered the most plausible explanation regarding the same.

The social brain hypothesis states that higher primates started living in groups that involved maintaining complex relationships. The more they tried to fit in these groups and form social relationship, the more pressure it exerted on their brain. The pressure itself stimulated growth of the brain to suffice for the increased demands of functioning.

However, a recent study published in the Nature Ecology & Evolution journal indicates that the theory may have some loopholes. The lead author of the study, Alex DeCasien from the New York University, tried to study the role of polygamy in determining the size of the brain. Surprisingly, DeCasien found that polygamous behavior that can be considered synonymous with maintaining complex social relationships had little impact on the size of the brains when compared to the brain size of monogamous primates, Science reported.

On the contrary, the size of the brain was largely dependent on the diet. It was observed that those primates who were frugivores (fruit eaters) had larger brain size as opposed to the ones whose diet mainly consisted of leaves.

Researchers are of the opinion that since fruits are filled with natural sugars and vitamins, they provided the instant energy required for the development of the brain. On the other hand, leaves are hard to digest and thus low in nutritional output, which explains the smaller brain size in leaf-eating primates, Business Standard reported.

However, why was all the extra energy obtained from fruits channelized for the development of the brain and not of any other body parts is a question that DeCasien's theory fails to explain. Expert researchers are of the opinion that considering a single factor or evolutionary change as the sole reason behind a trait is not a wise thing to do. It seems fruits may have supplied the energy required for brain development, but the process may have been stimulated due to intricate social relationships.

Tagsprimates, Brain size, Evolution

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

'Humane Killing Of Animals' Bill Got Killed; Gas Chambers Will Prevail

Neuron Behind Consciousness In Animals Identified, Study Suggests

Alien Species' Invasion Destroys The Sanctity Of Natural Habitats

New Diabetes Treatment Found: Low-Calorie Fasting Diet Repairs Pancreatic Cell D...

‘Evolution Of Man’ Got Delayed By 2 Billion Years After The ‘Great Oxidati...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

A Primate

Challenging The Social Brain Hypothesis With A Very Fruity Theory
Income Disparity And Physics

Income Disparity And Physics: Explaining Economic Condition Of A Country With The Help Of Laws Of Physics
Samsung Gear S3 Latest Update

Samsung Gear S3 Latest Update Adds New Features To Both Classic & Frontier Models
Nintendo Switch Preview Event

New Nintendo Switch Update Revealed: Offers In-Game Improvements & Minor Bug Fixes

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Google Pixel 2 To Get Impressive Specs & Premium Price Tag; October 2017 Release Date Expected
  2. Nintendo NES Classic Mini Stock Update: Console Available To Buy At Newegg, Amazon & Chunk Toys
  3. Apple iMac 2017 Possible Release Date, Specs: Device Likely To Get Unveiled In June 2017
  1. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 April Release Date Unlikely To Happen; Device To Skip Spring Hardware Launch Event
  2. HTC 11 Specs List May Include Qualcomm Snapdragon 835; Handset To Get Renamed
  3. Sony PlayStation Plus April 2017 Free Games List; PlayStation Plus Members Are In For Freebie Surprise
  4. Electric Sand Makes Up Titan’s Towering Dunes, Scientists Say
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

How To Get Rid Of Eczema

FDA Approves A Powerful Drug For Severe Eczema Treatment
Heat Waves: The Most Deadly Extreme Weather Event

Millions Of People Could Be Exposed To More Deadly Heat Waves In Coming Years, A New Study Says
Newport-Inglewood Fault: Catastrophic Earthquake Danger Looms

Newly Discovered Fault System In California Could Trigger 7.4 Earthquake, A New Study Reveals
Facebook Mobile App Features

Facebook Mobile App Offers New Features Including Its Own Version Of Snapchat Camera Effects
Real Time Analytics