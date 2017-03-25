HTC U Ultra Review: Great Sound Quality, But A Major Fingerprint Magnet [Video]

HTC U Ultra as seen in the image.

(Photo : Marques Brownlee/YouTube screenshot)

HTC recently launched its HTC U Ultra premium flagship device with a new design and latest features. As cited through various sources, HTC has been known for its dynamic transition state when it comes to experimenting with new and innovative layouts for their gadgets. The U Ultra is a fine example of such an action, which is reviewed in this post.

HTC U Ultra features an intuitive layout by the Chinese company giving it a second screen that updates users with periodic reminders on the top of the primary screen, as cited by Engadget. Additionally, the phone is reportedly featuring a virtual assistant that offers predictions for users for various needs. With a good-looking screen, HTC's new premium flagship phone does not fail to impress onlookers. However, the beautiful features do have a negative aspect.

HTC U Ultra offers what the company refers to as "Liquid Surface," which is a shiny glass back cover on the phone structured to offer a 3D shape. But the shiny, mirror-like surface makes it prone to be a major fingerprint magnet. Above all, the price tag of $750 makes it way costlier than any phone in the market currently, reported CNET.

Another major design feature that HTC has added to the phone is the use of fingerprint sensor on the front, rather than in the back. This sensor is located between two touch-sensitive navigation keys, not to mention that the power button is placed on the right-hand side of the phone. According to this HTC U Ultra review, the layout could be a little unfriendly, but not a major problem.

A good thing about the HTC U Ultra is that it comes with a 5.7-inch Quad HD Super LCD 5 display shielded by the latest Gorilla Glass 5. This feature certainly adds in the premium finish and looks to the phone. Colors on the new phone look amazing for sure.

HTC has also added its signature stereoscopic sound system in the phone, which the company claims is a tweaked up version from the ones found in the previous models. According to sources, the company offers BoomSound technology in the device, which is a name offered to a stereo speaker with high-end bass.

It is good to note that HTC U Ultra offers these twin speakers placed at the right angles -- one in the ear piece and one at the bottom. This could probably be its major feature, making the phone sound better than any other smartphone in the market till date.