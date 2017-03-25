Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Cancer Red Planet Cancer cells

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

HTC U Ultra Review: Great Sound Quality, But A Major Fingerprint Magnet [Video]

Jai Sabharwal
First Posted: Mar 25, 2017 06:28 AM EDT
HTC U Ultra
HTC U Ultra as seen in the image.
(Photo : Marques Brownlee/YouTube screenshot)

HTC recently launched its HTC U Ultra premium flagship device with a new design and latest features. As cited through various sources, HTC has been known for its dynamic transition state when it comes to experimenting with new and innovative layouts for their gadgets. The U Ultra is a fine example of such an action, which is reviewed in this post.

HTC U Ultra features an intuitive layout by the Chinese company giving it a second screen that updates users with periodic reminders on the top of the primary screen, as cited by Engadget. Additionally, the phone is reportedly featuring a virtual assistant that offers predictions for users for various needs. With a good-looking screen, HTC's new premium flagship phone does not fail to impress onlookers. However, the beautiful features do have a negative aspect.

HTC U Ultra offers what the company refers to as "Liquid Surface," which is a shiny glass back cover on the phone structured to offer a 3D shape. But the shiny, mirror-like surface makes it prone to be a major fingerprint magnet. Above all, the price tag of $750 makes it way costlier than any phone in the market currently, reported CNET.  

Another major design feature that HTC has added to the phone is the use of fingerprint sensor on the front, rather than in the back. This sensor is located between two touch-sensitive navigation keys, not to mention that the power button is placed on the right-hand side of the phone. According to this HTC U Ultra review, the layout could be a little unfriendly, but not a major problem.

A good thing about the HTC U Ultra is that it comes with a 5.7-inch Quad HD Super LCD 5 display shielded by the latest Gorilla Glass 5. This feature certainly adds in the premium finish and looks to the phone. Colors on the new phone look amazing for sure.

HTC has also added its signature stereoscopic sound system in the phone, which the company claims is a tweaked up version from the ones found in the previous models. According to sources, the company offers BoomSound technology in the device, which is a name offered to a stereo speaker with high-end bass.

It is good to note that HTC U Ultra offers these twin speakers placed at the right angles -- one in the ear piece and one at the bottom. This could probably be its major feature, making the phone sound better than any other smartphone in the market till date.

TagsHTC U Ultra, HTC, HTC U Ultra review, HTC U Ulrta features

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

HTC X10 Release Date, Specs & Latest News: Expected Debut In January, 3GB RAM & ...

HTC 11 Release Date, Specs, Price: Handset To Feature A Fully Water Proof Body; ...

HTC Black Friday Deals 2016: One M9 $300, $200 Off On HTC 10, $100 Off On Vive, ...

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 To Feature Impressive Specs; 93% Screen-To-Body Ratio Expected

Hacker Group 'Turkish Crime Family' Threatens To Reset Millions Of Apple iPhones...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Portal To Dark Matter And Dark Energy Proposed By Theoretical Physicists

Portal To Dark Matter And Dark Energy Proposed By Theoretical Physicists
Elon Musk's Tesla Model S

Elon Musk's Tesla Model 3 Featured In A Test Drive Video; Tesla To Take Up Solar Roof Orders Starting Next Month
The Truth About Vitamin D

Vitamin D Would Likely Prevent Autism, A New Study Says
Lung Anatomy

Newly Discovered Lung Function Has A Key Role In Blood Production

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. OnePlus 5 Specs, Release Date Rumor Roundup: Handset Tipped To Get An IP68 Rating
  2. Microsoft Surface Book 2 To Roll Out With A $1,000 Price Tag; Release Date To Be Announced Soon?
  3. Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Patent For A New Foldable Device Spotted Online
  1. Do Not Plant Wildflower Seeds From Cheerios, Scientists Warn
  2. Rare 'Parasitic Twin' Successfully Removed From Infant
  3. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs List To Feature AMD Ryzen 7 Chip & Not Intel Kaby Lake, New Report Suggests
  4. 'Asperitas': A New 'Wave-Like' Cloud Recorded In The International Cloud Atlas
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Final Stage Preparations For James Webb Telescope Launch Underway

Announcement: Final Stage Preparations For James Webb Telescope Launch Underway
HTC U Ultra

HTC U Ultra Review: Great Sound Quality, But A Major Fingerprint Magnet [Video]
Diabetic Retinopathy Symptoms

Inhibition Of This Newly Discovered Molecule Could Prevent Vision Loss In Diabetics, Premature Infants
Mars Planet Geology Is More Similar To Earth

Mars Planet's Geology Is More Similar To Earth, Study Suggests
Real Time Analytics