Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Cancer Red Planet Cancer cells

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Inhibition Of This Newly Discovered Molecule Could Prevent Vision Loss In Diabetics, Premature Infants

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Mar 25, 2017 05:02 AM EDT
Diabetic Retinopathy Symptoms
The symptoms of diabetic retinopathy include blood vessels that grow in the retina and into the vitreous, which is the gel-like fluid that occupies the back of the eye. The blood vessel's leakage then causes the clouding of vision.

(Photo : Sos Doctors/YouTube sceenshot)

A new study suggests a discovery of a molecule that generates the formation of abnormal blood vessels in the eyes of diabetic mice. Stopping this molecule could prevent the abnormal blood vessels from disparaging the vision of the diabetics and premature infants.

The findings of the study were printed in The Journal of Experimental Medicine. The study was led by researchers from Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, which is part of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, according to Medical News Today.

The scientists used a technique known as "comparative ligandomics" to determine the additional molecules that control the behavior of blood vessels in diabetic mice. Wei Li, Ph.D., the lead author of the study, said that their ligandomics approach could be used to any kind of cell or disease to determine signaling molecules with pathogenic roles and therapeutic potential.

The team found that a protein known as secretogranin III (Scg3) attaches to the surface of retinal blood vessels in diabetic mice. Scg3 stimulates the secretion of hormones and other signaling factors. On the other hand, it also has a signaling function. They discovered that Scg3 heightened the vascular leakage and stimulated the blood vessel growth in diabetic mice.

The scientists then treated the diabetic mice with Scg3-neutralizing antibodies. This lessened the leakage of the retinal blood vessels of the diabetic mice. The treatment also prevented the development of new blood vessels in mice with oxygen-induced retinopathy.

The inhibition of this molecule or protein leads to an effective treatment for diabetic retinopathy and retinopathy of prematurity (ROP). Li explained that Scg3 inhibitors may deliver advantages like high efficacy, disease selectivity and minimal side effect. This is because the Scg3 inhibitors could target a diverse signaling pathway, anti-Scg3 therapies that could be applied in combination with or as an alternative to vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors, as noted by Science Daily. 

Tagsdiabetic retinopathy, Scg3, secretogranin III, vascular endothelial growth factor, VEGF, comparative ligandomics

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Vitamin D Would Likely Prevent Autism, A New Study Says

Newly Discovered Lung Function Has A Key Role In Blood Production

Frozen Fruits And Vegetables Are Equally Nutritious As The Fresh Produce, A New ...

Country With Stagnant Economy Has The Healthiest People

Lactate Has A Role In Cancer Cell Formation, A New Study Says

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Portal To Dark Matter And Dark Energy Proposed By Theoretical Physicists

Portal To Dark Matter And Dark Energy Proposed By Theoretical Physicists
Elon Musk's Tesla Model S

Elon Musk's Tesla Model 3 Featured In A Test Drive Video; Tesla To Take Up Solar Roof Orders Starting Next Month
The Truth About Vitamin D

Vitamin D Would Likely Prevent Autism, A New Study Says
Lung Anatomy

Newly Discovered Lung Function Has A Key Role In Blood Production

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. OnePlus 5 Specs, Release Date Rumor Roundup: Handset Tipped To Get An IP68 Rating
  2. Microsoft Surface Book 2 To Roll Out With A $1,000 Price Tag; Release Date To Be Announced Soon?
  3. Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Patent For A New Foldable Device Spotted Online
  1. Do Not Plant Wildflower Seeds From Cheerios, Scientists Warn
  2. Rare 'Parasitic Twin' Successfully Removed From Infant
  3. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs List To Feature AMD Ryzen 7 Chip & Not Intel Kaby Lake, New Report Suggests
  4. 'Asperitas': A New 'Wave-Like' Cloud Recorded In The International Cloud Atlas
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Final Stage Preparations For James Webb Telescope Launch Underway

Announcement: Final Stage Preparations For James Webb Telescope Launch Underway
HTC U Ultra

HTC U Ultra Review: Great Sound Quality, But A Major Fingerprint Magnet [Video]
Diabetic Retinopathy Symptoms

Inhibition Of This Newly Discovered Molecule Could Prevent Vision Loss In Diabetics, Premature Infants
Mars Planet Geology Is More Similar To Earth

Mars Planet's Geology Is More Similar To Earth, Study Suggests
Real Time Analytics