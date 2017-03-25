Elon Musk's Tesla Model 3 Featured In A Test Drive Video; Tesla To Take Up Solar Roof Orders Starting Next Month

A Tesla Model S P100D in Ludicrous Mode is shown during a speed test against Faraday Future's FF 91 prototype electric crossover vehicle (not shown) during the FF 91's unveiling at a press event for CES 2017 at The Pavilions at Las Vegas Market on Jan. 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image for representation only.)

(Photo : Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

With Tesla''s Model 3 likely to launch in the automotive market next year, Elon Musk gives fans an impression of what it feels like driving the high-end electric vehicle. A test drive clip, which was revealed later today, showed enthusiasts the Tesla Model 3's very first drive.

First drive of a release candidate version of Model 3 pic.twitter.com/zcs6j1YRa4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 24 March 2017

As cited by Autoblog, the electric vehicle shown in the clip is noted to be finalized for production. However, any small tweaks and changes, like brake calibration, are still applicable. Also, Elon Musk did not just leave the updates on the Tesla Model 3 with just a test drive video. The business magnate tweeted about the performance details of the vehicle as well.

The performance video model, which offers an AWD system with dual motors, is packed with a lighter 75 kWh battery. This makes it lag behind the Tesla Model S when it comes to acceleration. By the looks of it, Model S is seemingly still the top speed position holder for the time.

According to Engadget, the ones who have already pre-ordered Elon Musk's Tesla Model 3 are likely to get exclusive access to the "D" versions with their dual-motor performance features once available.

Elon Musk's Tesla Ready To Take Roof Orders

Another major update on the Tesla scoop notes of launching a line of solar-powered roofs for customers. According to Musk, it was one of his main goals to help the society stop relying on fossil fuels and move towards a solar cell equipment. He had discussed this objective last August, after which there were no major updates on the story. However, a recent tweet by the Tesla founder and CEO noted that people will be able to place their orders for solar roofs starting April.

There is still a lack of updates on how much the Tesla's solar roofs will cost or when will these be delivered. Nonetheless, Elon Musk did state that the solar-powered roofs are likely to cost less than a roof made of shingles back in October. Hope he is right about that.