Moto G5 Plus, Alcatel A30 Now Available At $45 Off On Amazon Prime Exclusive, But There Is A Condition

Amazon Prime offers Moto G5 Plus at a discounted rate.

Amazon has reportedly added a new smartphone to its line of discounted "Prime Exclusive" list, which offers unlocked devices from the company's top selling mobiles chart. The program, which was unveiled in 2016, has now added two new smartphones to the list. These are the newly launched Moto G5 Plus and the budgeted Alcatel A30. Either of the phones is noted to be offered through Amazon at $184.99 and $59.99, respectively. However, their discounted rates come at a price.

While customers will be able to get either of these unlocked phones, they will still need to have an Amazon Prime subscription to get the discounted deal. The Moto G5 Plus and Alcatel A30 can be reportedly purchased at $45 off, but there will be personalized ads and offers that show up on the lock screen for customers, reported by BGR.

If customers are fine with these ads and offers displaying on the Moto G5 Plus and Alcatel A30, the deal is certainly worth claiming. According to Engadget, the Moto G5 Plus features a 5.2-inch 1080p display with 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, 4G LTE connectivity and a fingerprint reader. All this is backed up by Android Nougat OS. In addition, the website notes that the phone is carrying the same 12MP rear camera module as seen in Samsung Galaxy S7 accompanied with a 5MP front camera. Motorola further claims that the Moto G5 Plus will offer long-lasting battery life.

Meanwhile, the Amazon Prime-exclusive Alcatel A30, which is also featuring Android Nougat like the Moto G5 Plus, will offer a 5-inch 720p HD display. Further features include 2GB RAM with quad-core Snapdragon processor, 8MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera, directional speakers and 4G LTE connectivity. Besides that, Alcatel A30 is reportedly offering various gesture features.

If customers are looking for any of these devices at the discounted price, keeping in the mind the Amazon Prime deal conditions, then they can order it on the website. Is it a worthy deal?