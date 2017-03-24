Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Cancer Climate Change

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

British Teenager Rectifies NASA Data Error

Sam D
First Posted: Mar 24, 2017 04:09 AM EDT
International Space Station
A crew member having a laidback moment aboard the International Space Station.
(Photo : Star Staff/YouTube screenshot)

A schoolboy from U.K. recently found that false data was being recorded by the radiation sensors on the International Space Station (ISS). Miles Soloman, a 17-year-old A-level student from Sheffield’s Tapton School, thought it was pretty cool to email NASA and point out the error.

According to a BBC News report, the American space agency appreciated Soloman’s correction and also invited him to study the problem. "What we got given was a lot of spreadsheets, which is a lot more interesting than it sounds," Soloman said on BBC Radio 4's World at One program. "I went straight to the bottom of the list and I went for the lowest bits of energy there were.”

The schoolboy was a part of the TimPix project from the Institute for Research in Schools (IRIS). The project provides the U.K. students with a chance to work on data from the ISS, where they look for patterns and anomalies that might help in further discoveries. Incidentally, the detectors started to record the radiation levels on the space station during British astronaut Tim Peake’s stint on it. However, even NASA experts had failed to notice the exact errors. They thought it was occurring only once or twice a year unlike the multiple times in a day occurrences that Miles Soloman found out.

On his part, Soloman thinks that the whole incident is cool and he can tell his friends about emailing NASA, which in turn is looking at the graphs he has made. Soloman, who also feels that his friends think him to be a nerd -- and might be jealous of him or bored of the details -- has added that he is not trying to prove the American space agency wrong. In fact, he wants to work with them and learn from them.

TagsNASA, international space station, ISS, TimPix Project, Miles Soloman, Tim Peake

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Tim Peake On Life Aboard The International Space Station: Drinking Recycled Urin...

WATCH: Astronauts Tim Peake, Tim Kopra And Yuri Malenchenko Land On Earth, Welco...

Astronaut Tim Peake Prepares For Return-To-Earth From ISS, Looks Forward To Rain

British Teenager Rectifies NASA Data Error

Rare 'Parasitic Twin' Successfully Removed From Infant

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

The Truth About Vitamin D

Vitamin D Would Likely Prevent Autism, A New Study Says
Lung Anatomy

Newly Discovered Lung Function Has A Key Role In Blood Production
Should We Avoid Frozen Fruits & Vegetables?

Frozen Fruits And Vegetables Are Equally Nutritious As The Fresh Produce, A New Study Says
Tadpoles Swimming

Timelapse Of Tadpole Egg Goes Viral [Watch]

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. OnePlus 5 Specs, Release Date Rumor Roundup: Handset Tipped To Get An IP68 Rating
  2. Apple iMac 2017 Specs, Release Date Rumor Round Up: Announcement Expected At WWDC 2017
  3. Microsoft Surface Book 2 To Roll Out With A $1,000 Price Tag; Release Date To Be Announced Soon
  1. Do Not Plant Wildflower Seeds From Cheerios, Scientists Warn
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs List To Feature AMD Ryzen 7 Chip & Not Intel Kaby Lake, New Report Suggests
  3. Can Transhumanism Help Achieve Human Immortality?
  4. Mars Planet's Geology Is More Similar To Earth, Study Suggests
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Parasitic Twin

Rare 'Parasitic Twin' Successfully Removed From Infant
Transhumanism

Can Transhumanism Help Achieve Human Immortality?
Human Sperm

How Sperms Swim Can Now Be Explained With Mathematical Formula, Helps Treat Infertility
Mars Planet Geology Is More Similar To Earth

Mars Planet's Geology Is More Similar To Earth, Study Suggests
Real Time Analytics