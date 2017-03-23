Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Climate Change Red Planet Cancer

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Put Under Test, Scores Impressive In Benchmarks

Meg K.
First Posted: Mar 23, 2017 05:26 AM EDT
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor scores impressive in GeekBench 4, Antutu, GFXBench GL Benchmark, 3D Mark and PCMark v1.0 tests.
(Photo : Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Chipmaker Qualcomm recently announced its next gen processor, dubbed as the Snapdragon 835. The maker claims that the upcoming processor would be 20 percent faster and 25 percent power-efficient than the Snapdragon 820 chipset.

The first device with the Snapdragon 835 processor on board, preferably the Samsung Galaxy S8, is expected to get rolled out in the first half of 2017. The upcoming Samsung smartphone is expected to get unveiled at the tech giant's Galaxy Unpacked 2017 event. It is scheduled to take place on March 29 in New York. The event will start at 11 a.m. EDT.

The first early benchmarks of the next gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor were recently published by Android Police. For the purpose of testing, a Snapdragon 835 reference device was compared with the Google's Pixel XL and OnePlus OnePlus 3 running Snapdragon 821, the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge running Samsung's Exynos processor and Huawei's P10 powered by Kirin 960.

In GeekBench 4 test, which measures the CPU performance, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 topped the multi-core chart. It scored 40 percent more than the Snapdragon 821. However, its single-thread performance was not as impressive as expected. The 835 won with a margin of just 10 percent, reported Digital Trends.

Coming to the Antutu benchmark test, the Snapdragon 835 managed to get the performance crown, clocking in at over 181000. In all the other performance tests, namely GFXBench GL Benchmark, 3D Mark and PCMark v1.0, Snapdragon 835's performance was recorded the highest in comparison to other processors.

David Ruddock from Android Police also ran the smartphones through Web benchmarks like Octane, SunSpider and Kraken. Unsurprisingly, the results were all in favor of the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset.

Considering the test results, it would not be wrong to conclude that the Snapdragon 835 processor is indeed Qualcomm's best ever chip yet.

