Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Mars Physics Red Planet

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Apple-1 Personal Computer Ready For Auction? Estimated Price To Reach $300,000?

Jai Sabharwal
First Posted: Mar 23, 2017 05:13 AM EDT
Apple-1 Motherboard Designed By Steve Wozniak
An Apple-1 computer, built in 1976, is displayed during the First Bytes: Iconic Technology From the Twentieth Century, an online auction featuring vintage tech products at the Computer History Museum.
(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Living in the contemporary world, people notice little about the hardships many of the tech giants have faced to offer them the comforts of today. One such technology lies with Apple, which was once a startup like many other successful tech companies in the present world. The very first Apple computer, the Apple-1, is going to be auctioned in May.

As noted by Ars Technica, the Apple-1 personal computer is scheduled for an auction on May 20, 2017. The computer is one of the eight remaining first generation Apple computers present today.

According to Auction Team Breker, which is organizing the auction event, the Apple-1 could be sold from $190,000 to $320,000. The machine was once sold at $666.66, which is estimated to $2,800 presently. Team Breker stated that the Apple-1 personal computer has been a notable example of the first generation computers available in the market.

The auction team further noted that the Apple-1 personal computer is directly coming from the original owner who is a computer engineer in Berkeley, California. Moreover, the machine is reportedly accompanying the original set of documents with it, which includes circuit diagrams, notes on conversations with Steve Wozniak in 1977 and preliminary operation manual.

Steve Wozniak was the person who manufactured the very first computer, the Apple-1 personal computer, and that too in Steve Jobs' garage in Los Altos, California. Jobs and Wozniak sold the first 50 of the personal computers with the help of a retail store called Byte Shop in April 1976. It is also to be noted that only 200 of these units were made and one of them is ready for an auction in the upcoming months.

Auction Team Breker will be including the Apple-1 personal computer to the list of many other first generation inventions such as the very first commercial typewriter and a "Writing Ball" by Rasmus Malling-Hansen from 1867. This auction is going to be a part of their official events termed as "Auction of Firsts."

TagsApple, Apple personal computers, Apple-1 first generation computer auction, Apple-1 auction, Steve Wozniak

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Apple iMac Release Date, Latest News & Updates: Tim Cook Assures Employees Of De...

Microsoft Surface Vs Apple Mac: The Winner Is Surface With More People Switching...

Apple iMac 2017 Release Date & Specs: Includes Intel Xeon Chip Or Kaby Lake, 27-...

Apple iMac 2017 Release Date Update, Latest News: iMac 2017 Rumored To Feature T...

Can Transhumanism Help Achieve Human Immortality?

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Tadpoles Swimming

Timelapse Of Tadpole Egg Goes Viral [Watch]
Mars Colonization

Mars Colonization: Will Humans Have To Upgrade Their Bodies, Resort To Human Cloning?
Apollo 11

Fast Facts: The Foil Helped Astronauts Get Back To Earth
Researchers Design New ‘Tree-On-A-Chip’ That Mimics Pumping Mechanism Inside Trees & Plants

Microfluidic Chip: Researchers Present New ‘Tree-On-A-Chip,’ Mimics Pumping Mechanism Of Trees & Plants

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs List To Feature AMD Ryzen 7 Chip & Not Intel Kaby Lake, New Report Suggests
  2. Do Not Plant Wildflower Seeds From Cheerios, Scientists Warn
  3. Apple iMac 2017 Specs, Release Date Rumor Round Up: Announcement Expected At WWDC 2017
  1. Fast Facts: The Foil Helped Astronauts Get Back To Earth
  2. Country With Stagnant Economy Has The Healthiest People
  3. Thousands Of Underground Gas Bubbles Could Explode Anytime, Threaten Residents In Siberia
  4. Saturn's Moon Enceladus May Potentially Host Alien Life With The Discovery Of Ocean Beneath Its Surface
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Underground Methane Gas Bubbles Explode

Thousands Of Underground Gas Bubbles Could Explode Anytime, Threaten Residents In Siberia
A Cup Of Tea

Woman Dies After Drinking Poisonous Tea
Human Sperm

How Sperms Swim Can Now Be Explained With Mathematical Formula, Helps Treat Infertility
The World's Healthiest People Eat Lots Of Pasta

Country With Stagnant Economy Has The Healthiest People
Real Time Analytics