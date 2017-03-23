Apple-1 Personal Computer Ready For Auction? Estimated Price To Reach $300,000?

An Apple-1 computer, built in 1976, is displayed during the First Bytes: Iconic Technology From the Twentieth Century, an online auction featuring vintage tech products at the Computer History Museum.

(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Living in the contemporary world, people notice little about the hardships many of the tech giants have faced to offer them the comforts of today. One such technology lies with Apple, which was once a startup like many other successful tech companies in the present world. The very first Apple computer, the Apple-1, is going to be auctioned in May.

As noted by Ars Technica, the Apple-1 personal computer is scheduled for an auction on May 20, 2017. The computer is one of the eight remaining first generation Apple computers present today.

According to Auction Team Breker, which is organizing the auction event, the Apple-1 could be sold from $190,000 to $320,000. The machine was once sold at $666.66, which is estimated to $2,800 presently. Team Breker stated that the Apple-1 personal computer has been a notable example of the first generation computers available in the market.

The auction team further noted that the Apple-1 personal computer is directly coming from the original owner who is a computer engineer in Berkeley, California. Moreover, the machine is reportedly accompanying the original set of documents with it, which includes circuit diagrams, notes on conversations with Steve Wozniak in 1977 and preliminary operation manual.

Steve Wozniak was the person who manufactured the very first computer, the Apple-1 personal computer, and that too in Steve Jobs' garage in Los Altos, California. Jobs and Wozniak sold the first 50 of the personal computers with the help of a retail store called Byte Shop in April 1976. It is also to be noted that only 200 of these units were made and one of them is ready for an auction in the upcoming months.

Auction Team Breker will be including the Apple-1 personal computer to the list of many other first generation inventions such as the very first commercial typewriter and a "Writing Ball" by Rasmus Malling-Hansen from 1867. This auction is going to be a part of their official events termed as "Auction of Firsts."