Spring means blooming flowers that cause seasonal allergies in one out of five children in the U.S.

Spring season has arrived! While people are getting ready to enjoy outdoors and go out on a family picnic, there are many who are busy trying to find ways to avoid outdoors and closing the doors and windows. It has been found that on average, one out of five children in the U.S. is susuceptible to asthma and spring allergies. These allergies get triggered as the pollen concentration in the air rises due to seasonal blooming of flowers.

Allergy is a condition where the person's immune system has developed hypersensitivity against specific things like grass, molds, dusts or pollen. The memory of this hypersensitive reaction lives within the body, and the immune system becomes hyperactive on subsequent exposure to the same allergen. Ear, nose and throat surgeon Troy Howard explained the concept of allergies to Black Hills Fox and elaborated how they can be treated with the help of antihistamines, nasal sprays and immunotherapy.

With the onset of spring, various health agencies are gearing up to create awareness among the general public regarding the ways through which they can avoid triggering their allergies. While satying indoors looks like a seemingly better option, the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has indicated otherwise.

PR Newswire reported that, according to EPA, the indoor environment is two to five times more toxic than the outdoors. Speaking on the same topic, Michael Petri, the owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating, has recommended that following a few simple steps can ensure that the indoor air is clean and risk-free for people susceptible to allergies. He explained that cleaning the air ducts, using air conditioner, inspecting and replacing old air filters and, if possible, installing an air purification system could help in creating a safer environment for allergic kids and adults.

However, this does not guarantee non-occurrence of asthma or allergies. Therefore, it is imperative that people should be prepared for it. It is wise to keep EpiPen and inhalers nearby and learn how to use it in cases of emergency.

National Health Jewish published an article that explained the lack of awareness among children on the proper methods of using their asthma inhalers. Due to this reason, most of the medicinal component fails to reach the lungs (where it should reach) and therefore worsen the condition. Standing while using the inhaler, looking straight ahead, exhaling before using the inhaler and ensuring that the lips seal the mouth piece of the inhaler are some of the common practices that need to be followed.