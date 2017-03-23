Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars Red Planet Climate Change Cancer

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Asthma And Spring Allergies: Dealing With Seasonal Health Discrepancies

Trisha Jones
First Posted: Mar 23, 2017 05:39 AM EDT
Asthma And Spring Allergies
Spring means blooming flowers that cause seasonal allergies in one out of five children in the U.S.
(Photo : Fox News/YouTube screenshot)

Spring season has arrived! While people are getting ready to enjoy outdoors and go out on a family picnic, there are many who are busy trying to find ways to avoid outdoors and closing the doors and windows. It has been found that on average, one out of five children in the U.S. is susuceptible to asthma and spring allergies. These allergies get triggered as the pollen concentration in the air rises due to seasonal blooming of flowers.

Allergy is a condition where the person's immune system has developed hypersensitivity against specific things like grass, molds, dusts or pollen. The memory of this hypersensitive reaction lives within the body, and the immune system becomes hyperactive on subsequent exposure to the same allergen. Ear, nose and throat surgeon Troy Howard explained the concept of allergies to Black Hills Fox and elaborated how they can be treated with the help of antihistamines, nasal sprays and immunotherapy.

With the onset of spring, various health agencies are gearing up to create awareness among the general public regarding the ways through which they can avoid triggering their allergies. While satying indoors looks like a seemingly better option, the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has indicated otherwise.

PR Newswire reported that, according to EPA, the indoor environment is two to five times more toxic than the outdoors. Speaking on the same topic, Michael Petri, the owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating, has recommended that following a few simple steps can ensure that the indoor air is clean and risk-free for people susceptible to allergies. He explained that cleaning the air ducts, using air conditioner, inspecting and replacing old air filters and, if possible, installing an air purification system could help in creating a safer environment for allergic kids and adults.

However, this does not guarantee non-occurrence of asthma or allergies. Therefore, it is imperative that people should be prepared for it. It is wise to keep EpiPen and inhalers nearby and learn how to use it in cases of emergency.

National Health Jewish published an article that explained the lack of awareness among children on the proper methods of using their asthma inhalers. Due to this reason, most of the medicinal component fails to reach the lungs (where it should reach) and therefore worsen the condition. Standing while using the inhaler, looking straight ahead, exhaling before using the inhaler and ensuring that the lips seal the mouth piece of the inhaler are some of the common practices that need to be followed.

Tagsspring season, Allergies, Pollen, Asthma, EPA

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Chocolate Milk Contains More Salt Than Seawater, Study Suggests

Possible Bird Flu Outbreak In Alabama Leads To Culling

Presence Of Zika Virus In Sperm Donated By Men In Florida Region Suspected

Political Laxity May Lead To Zika Virus Outbreak

American Health Care Act To Slash Funding Allocated To Center For Disease Contro...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Asthma And Spring Allergies

Asthma And Spring Allergies: Dealing With Seasonal Health Discrepancies
Should We Avoid Frozen Fruits & Vegetables?

Frozen Fruits And Vegetables Are Equally Nutritious As The Fresh Produce, A New Study Says
Apollo 11

Fast Facts: The Foil Helped Astronauts Get Back To Earth
Tadpoles Swimming

Timelapse Of Tadpole Egg Goes Viral [Watch]

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Do Not Plant Wildflower Seeds From Cheerios, Scientists Warn
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs List To Feature AMD Ryzen 7 Chip & Not Intel Kaby Lake, New Report Suggests
  3. Apple iMac 2017 Specs, Release Date Rumor Round Up: Announcement Expected At WWDC 2017
  1. Mars Planet's Geology Is More Similar To Earth, Study Suggests
  2. Saturn's Moon Enceladus May Potentially Host Alien Life With The Discovery Of Ocean Beneath Its Surface
  3. Some Areas On Mars In The Mid-Latitudes May Provide Evidence Of Ice
  4. NASA's Martian Robot's Wheel Treads On The Verge Of Breaking
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Mantled Terrain In The Southern Mid-Latitudes

Some Areas On Mars In The Mid-Latitudes May Provide Evidence Of Ice
Transhumanism

Can Transhumanism Help Achieve Human Immortality?
Human Sperm

How Sperms Swim Can Now Be Explained With Mathematical Formula, Helps Treat Infertility
Underground Methane Gas Bubbles Explode

Thousands Of Underground Gas Bubbles Could Explode Anytime, Threaten Residents In Siberia
Real Time Analytics