Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Mars Red Planet Physics

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Do People Really Look Like Their Names? A New Israeli Study Reveals

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Mar 22, 2017 05:19 AM EDT
Why Some People Look Like Their Names
People's names reflect their faces, according to a new study.
(Photo : News 7/24/YouTube screenshot)

A new study suggests that people's names reflect their faces. Does this mean that if your name is Abraham you really do look like Abraham?

The study, which is titled We Look Like Our Names: The manifestation of Name Stereotypes in Facial Appearance, was printed in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. It was led by researchers from the University of Jerusalem, according to Mashable.

In the study, the researchers discovered that when a person was asked to identify the name of a stranger by looking at his face, they chose the correct name out of five choices in about 35 percent of the time. The participants also matched up faces with the right names done in a series of other tests with different conditions, according to Yonat Zwebner, the lead author of the study.

Thus, the researchers theorize that there is an association between human's name and what he looks like. The team stated that these studies indicate that facial appearance signifies the social expectation of how a person with his name looks like.

"In this way, a social tag may influence one's facial appearance," the team added. The researchers also suggest that names not only tie to the past but also influence the human's look and indicates the significant role of social structuring.

Breaking Israel News reports that names are significant in the Bible. One example of this is when the Israelites were saved from Egypt because they kept their Hebrew names. The Israelites were also distinguishable in Egypt through their names as well as their clothing and language.

Roni Segal, an academic adviser for the Israel Institute of Biblical Studies, said that the new study is interesting. "The Bible is replete with stories and information about the significance of names." He further said that it takes 2,000 years for science to draw near with the Bible. 

TagsNames, Personality, Psychology, Humans, social structuring

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Discovered Ancient Artifacts In Israel Warehouse Could Give Clues Of How Jesus L...

The Tomb Of Heroes Queen Esther And Mordechai Is Still Displayed In Iran

Hidden Palace Of Assyrian King Sennacherib Unearthed Beneath The Tomb Of Prophet...

Dolmen: 4,000-Year-Old Table-Like Stone Structure Unearthed In The Upper Galilee

How Sperms Swim Can Now Be Explained With Mathematical Formula, Helps Treat Infe...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Tadpoles Swimming

Timelapse Of Tadpole Egg Goes Viral [Watch]
Mars Colonization

Mars Colonization: Will Humans Have To Upgrade Their Bodies, Resort To Human Cloning?
Apollo 11

Fast Facts: The Foil Helped Astronauts Get Back To Earth
Researchers Design New ‘Tree-On-A-Chip’ That Mimics Pumping Mechanism Inside Trees & Plants

Microfluidic Chip: Researchers Present New ‘Tree-On-A-Chip,’ Mimics Pumping Mechanism Of Trees & Plants

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs List To Feature AMD Ryzen 7 Chip & Not Intel Kaby Lake, New Report Suggests
  2. Apple iMac 2017 Specs, Release Date Rumor Round Up: Announcement Expected At WWDC 2017
  3. NASA's Martian Robot's Wheel Treads On The Verge Of Breaking
  1. Do Not Plant Wildflower Seeds From Cheerios, Scientists Warn
  2. Vitamin C And Other Non-Toxic Compounds Kill Cancer Cells, New Study Reveals
  3. Breakthrough Starshot Project Amps Up: Ball, Brakes To Be Added Into The Interstellar Sail
  4. Climate Change Threats: Saving Sinking Maldives From The Rising Sea Levels
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Underground Methane Gas Bubbles Explode

Thousands Of Underground Gas Bubbles Could Explode Anytime, Threaten Residents In Siberia
A Cup Of Tea

Woman Dies After Drinking Poisonous Tea
Human Sperm

How Sperms Swim Can Now Be Explained With Mathematical Formula, Helps Treat Infertility
The World's Healthiest People Eat Lots Of Pasta

Country With Stagnant Economy Has The Healthiest People
Real Time Analytics