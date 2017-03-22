Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Mars Red Planet Physics

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Thousands Of Underground Gas Bubbles Could Explode Anytime, Threaten Residents In Siberia

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Mar 22, 2017 03:47 AM EDT
Underground Methane Gas Bubbles Explode
There are about 7,000 underground gas bubbles across Siberia and are believe to be caused by permafrost thawing.
(Photo : Real Thing TV/YouTube screenshot)

The regions of Yamal and Gydan in Siberia have about 7,000 underground gas bubbles that could explode anytime now. These could put the residents of the said areas in danger.

Alexey Titovsky, the director of the Yamal Department for Science and Innovation, said that the bubble known as "bulgunyakh" in the local Yakut language explodes and releases gas. He further said that this is how the massive funnels are shaped. These "pockmarks" in the ground are then associated with the huge sinkholes and craters across Siberia, according to Science Alert.

The bubbles approximately have 1,000 times more methane and 25 times more CO2 than the surrounding air, according to a study conducted last year. The study also indicated that climate change is the chief culprit. 

A spokesperson for the Russian Academy of Science stated that their appearance at increasing altitudes is associated to thawing permafrost, which is linked to the rising temperature in the north of Eurasia during some last decades. It is theorized that the craters or the pockmarks shape when the "pingos," which are dome-shaped mounds covering ice, explode because of the pressure of methane gas that is discharged as the permafrost thaws, according to Huffington Post.

Currently, studies are now being conducted to examine this weird phenomenon and to identify which bubbles are dangerous to safeguard the residents. Titovsky said that they need to know which bumps are dangerous and which are not. He further said that the researchers are now working and identifying and structuring signs of potential threat. These include the highest height of a bump and pressure that the earth can endure. 

Tagsundergrounds gas bubbles, craters, Siberia, permafrost thawing, Methane, Carbon Dioxide, bulgunyakh

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Climate Change Threats: Saving Sinking Maldives From The Rising Sea Levels

Mysterious-Looking Linear Patterns Etched On Ice Sheet Of A Lake In Iceland

Sea Sparkles Threaten Tasmanian Preservation Bay's Ecosystem

Did The Asteroid Cause The Extinction Of Prehistoric Native Americans? Study Rev...

Global Warming May Shrink The Mammals, A New Study Reveals

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Tadpoles Swimming

Timelapse Of Tadpole Egg Goes Viral [Watch]
Mars Colonization

Mars Colonization: Will Humans Have To Upgrade Their Bodies, Resort To Human Cloning?
Apollo 11

Fast Facts: The Foil Helped Astronauts Get Back To Earth
Researchers Design New ‘Tree-On-A-Chip’ That Mimics Pumping Mechanism Inside Trees & Plants

Microfluidic Chip: Researchers Present New ‘Tree-On-A-Chip,’ Mimics Pumping Mechanism Of Trees & Plants

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs List To Feature AMD Ryzen 7 Chip & Not Intel Kaby Lake, New Report Suggests
  2. Apple iMac 2017 Specs, Release Date Rumor Round Up: Announcement Expected At WWDC 2017
  3. NASA's Martian Robot's Wheel Treads On The Verge Of Breaking
  1. Do Not Plant Wildflower Seeds From Cheerios, Scientists Warn
  2. Vitamin C And Other Non-Toxic Compounds Kill Cancer Cells, New Study Reveals
  3. Breakthrough Starshot Project Amps Up: Ball, Brakes To Be Added Into The Interstellar Sail
  4. Climate Change Threats: Saving Sinking Maldives From The Rising Sea Levels
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Underground Methane Gas Bubbles Explode

Thousands Of Underground Gas Bubbles Could Explode Anytime, Threaten Residents In Siberia
A Cup Of Tea

Woman Dies After Drinking Poisonous Tea
Human Sperm

How Sperms Swim Can Now Be Explained With Mathematical Formula, Helps Treat Infertility
The World's Healthiest People Eat Lots Of Pasta

Country With Stagnant Economy Has The Healthiest People
Real Time Analytics