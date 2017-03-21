Looking Back At The American Physical Society March Meeting 2017

The biggest physics event of the year was concluded last Friday.

(Photo : WebsEdgeEducation/YouTube screenshot)

The yearly American Physical Society (APS) March meeting is a much awaited event for physicists across the world. The 2017 meeting, held in New Orleans, had around 10,000 registered attendees who presented their own research and exchanged valuable knowledge with the others. The five-day event (March 13 to March 17) encompassed of more than 700 sessions that included 105 invited sessions. Approximately 9,600 research papers were presented at the event in 50 parallel running sessions.

Though condensed-matter physics was the center of attraction of the event and a majority of the sessions were focused on related topics like photovoltaic, superconductivity and polymer physics. However, other topics corresponding to a wide range of subjects like climate research, biophysics, nuclear and atomic physics also caught the attention of the peers.

According to the official notification of APS, the APS March Meeting 2017 was a great success just like the previous ones. This year's meeting helped in unravelling the science and application of newly developed methods and tools, viz. the hydrogel robotics, the quantum grade silicon, AutoCAD and "the ultimate magnetic stretch." All these topics had either been developed or in the process of being transformed into highly advanced tools that will revolutionize the respective fields in the near future.

On the other hand, Andrew Parnell from the University of Sheffield presented an intriguing talk on "structural colors in bird feathers and beetle shells" with special reference to extinct species like "Dodo." Due to the parallel running sessions, the attendees had enough options to choose the session that interested them the most. Many of them tried to catch up with more than one talk in a single session by rushing from one hall to another.

However, in some of the talks, the attendees had to struggle to find a seat. Some of these highly popular session talks included the talks given by John Martinis, Google and Nobel Laureate Steven Chu, who gave a splendid talk on the "Historical perspective on superconductivity."

Furthermore, the event also featured a wide range of advanced instruments that had gained popularity in the recent times. For instance, the X-ray analytical instruments that were presented by Rigaku Corporation. In summary, the APS March Meeting 2017 succeeded in providing an overview of varied aspects of physical research.