Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Physics Mars Red Planet

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Microfluidic Chip: Researchers Present New ‘Tree-On-A-Chip,’ Mimics Pumping Mechanism Of Trees & Plants

Meg K.
First Posted: Mar 21, 2017 06:40 AM EDT
Researchers Design New ‘Tree-On-A-Chip’ That Mimics Pumping Mechanism Inside Trees & Plants
Mimicking the pumping mechanism inside trees and plants, a group of MIT engineers have designed a microfluidic chip that they have termed as a “tree-on-a-chip.” (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : David McNew/Getty Images)

Trees and plants have their own hydraulic pump system through that water travels up to the leaves from the roots and the sugar and the nutrients that the leaves produce travel down to the roots. The pumping mechanism is carried out through a system of tissues called xylem and phloem.

Mimicking the pumping mechanism inside trees and plants, a group of MIT engineers have designed a microfluidic chip that they have termed as "tree-on-a-chip." The newly designed chip works almost the same as the natural pumps inside trees and does not require any external pump or mechanical part, reported Phys.org.

The microfluidic chip is able to move fluids through the chip at a steady flow rate for several days. Notably, researchers had developed the same tree-inspired pump systems before. However, they found that the designs would stop pumping within just a few minutes.

In order to make the chip, the researchers put together two plastic slides and drilled small channels through the slides to represent xylem and phloem. They filled water in the xylem channel and water and sugar in the phloem channel. Next, they used a semipermeable material to separate the two slides to mimic the membrane between xylem and phloem, as noted by MIT News.

The researchers also placed an additional membrane over the phloem channel and a sugar cube atop it to represent sugar produced by a tree's leaves during photosynthesis. They attached the chip to a tube, which pumped water up from a tank. It was found that the chip was able to passively pump water through itself at a constant flow rate for several days.

"The goal of this work is cheap complexity, like one sees in nature," said Anette Hosoi, professor and associate department head for operations in MIT's Department of Mechanical Engineering. "It's easy to add another leaf or xylem channel in a tree."

The research paper detailing the "tree-on-a-chip" work has been published in the journal Nature Plants.

TagsTree-on-a-chip, MIT, hydraulic pump system, Pumping Mechanism, Microfluidic Chip, Biology, xylem, phloem, Microfluidic Chip

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Alien Species' Invasion Destroys The Sanctity Of Natural Habitats

New 'Frankenplant', the Egg and Chips, Grows Both Eggplants and Potatoes

Human Noise Has Ripple Effects on Plants

Burning Ice Creates Drinkable Water from Fracking Wastewater

Do Not Plant Wildflower Seeds From Cheerios, Scientists Warn

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Mars Colonization

Mars Colonization: Will Humans Have To Upgrade Their Bodies, Resort To Human Cloning?
General Mills Quarterly Profits Jump 51%

Do Not Plant Wildflower Seeds From Cheerios, Scientists Warn
Researchers Design New ‘Tree-On-A-Chip’ That Mimics Pumping Mechanism Inside Trees & Plants

Microfluidic Chip: Researchers Present New ‘Tree-On-A-Chip,’ Mimics Pumping Mechanism Of Trees & Plants
NASA’s Valkyrie Robot

NASA’s Valkyrie Robot Getting Tested For Mars Human Colonization Mission

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Apple iMac 2017 Specs, Release Date Rumor Round Up: Announcement Expected At WWDC 2017
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs List To Feature AMD Ryzen 7 Chip & Not Intel Kaby Lake, New Report Suggests
  3. 'Brewing Beer On The Moon' Experiment Attracts Attention Of Indian Parliament Members
  1. Traces Of Earth’s 4.2 Billion-Year-Old Crust Found In Canada
  2. Mysterious-Looking Linear Patterns Etched On Ice Sheet Of A Lake In Iceland
  3. Discovered Ancient Artifacts In Israel Warehouse Could Give Clues Of How Jesus Lived And Died
  4. Climate Change Threats: Saving Sinking Maldives From The Rising Sea Levels
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

An Incredible Fictive Flight Above Real Mars!

Cruise Over The Real Planet Mars On This New Dazzling Video
What Is Vitamin C?

Vitamin C And Other Non-Toxic Compounds Kill Cancer Cells, New Study Reveals
Earth's Layers

Traces Of Earth’s 4.2 Billion-Year-Old Crust Found In Canada
Chocolate Milk Contains More Salt Than Seawater

Chocolate Milk Contains More Salt Than Seawater, Study Suggests
Real Time Analytics