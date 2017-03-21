Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs List To Feature AMD Ryzen 7 Chip & Not Intel Kaby Lake, New Report Suggests

New report suggests that the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 will come running with the all-new AMD Ryzen chip. (Image for representation only.)

(Photo : Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

There is certainly no end to rumors circulating about the highly anticipated Microsoft Surface Pro 5 specs, release date and price details. Notably, Redmond has not yet announced anything about the next gen hybrid device. In fact, Microsoft has not even confirmed the existence of the device so far.

Going by the latest updates, the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is expected to run with the all-new AMD Ryzen chip. It was after 20th Century Fox released a trailer for the new sci-fi blockbuster Alien: Covenant that the rumors about the Surface Pro 5 getting an AMD Ryzen 7 chip started coming up, according to Tech Advisor. The trailer reportedly flaunts a new Microsoft Surface device.

What is interesting to note is the trailer description that reads, "Introducing Walter, the latest synthetic by Weyland-Yutani. Created to serve. Intelligence powered by AMD, Ryzen and Radeon."

It was previously reported that the Surface Pro 4 successor, possibly dubbed as Microsoft Surface Pro 5, would come powered by Intel's 7th generation Kaby Lake processor. It remains to be seen if Microsoft chooses rival AMD over Intel for the upcoming device.

Talking about other Microsoft Surface Pro 5 specs, the hybrid device is expected to feature a 4K UltraHD display, a 12.3-inch screen, 512GB of storage, 16GB of RAM and an upgraded Surface Pen stylus with wireless charging feature. There are also reports that claim the Surface Pro 5 might support Microsoft's Windows 10 Creator's Update including the Hololens and the Surface Dial on release.

According to Mobi Picker, as far as Microsoft Surface Pro 5 release date is concerned, it is expected that hybrid device will get unveiled in October 2017. However, there are also chances that the software giant could reveal the Surface Pro 5 in April alongside the next generation of Windows 10 software.