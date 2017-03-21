Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Physics Mars Red Planet

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Vitamin C And Other Non-Toxic Compounds Kill Cancer Cells, New Study Reveals

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Mar 21, 2017 05:15 AM EDT
What Is Vitamin C?
Some fruits contain vitamin C (ascorbic acid) that could kill cancer cells, according to a new study.
(Photo : ActiveBeat/YouTube screenshot)

A new study investigates the impact of experimental drugs and natural substance including vitamin C in stopping the cancer cell growth. The researchers discovered that Vitamin C could kill cancer cells and even 10 times more effective than experimental drugs.

The study was printed in the journal Oncotarget. It was led by Dr. Gloria Bonuccelli from the University of Salford in Manchester, United Kingdom, and other colleagues, according to Medical News Today.

In the study, the researchers examined the impact of clinical drug stiripentol, three natural substances such as ascorbic acid (vitamin C), caffeic acid phenyl ester (CAPE) and silibinin. They also evaluated the three experimental drugs such as FK866, actinonin and 2-DG. They targeted the bioenergetic processes of CSCs that allow the cells to live and grow. The team's goal is to unsettle the metabolism of CSCs and prevent their growth.

The results showed that actinonin and FK866 were the most effective. Vitamin C was also found effective to prevent the formation of CSCs and 10 times more effective than the experimental drug 2-DG. Vitamin C also prevents the glycolysis, in which the glucose is broken down within the cell's mitochondria and converted into energy for the propagation of cells.

Dr. Michael P. Lisanti, professor of translational medicine at the University of Salford, said that they have been researching on how to target cancer stem cells with different natural substances. These include silibinin (milk thistle) and CAPE, a honey-bee derivative and vitamin C, which Lisanti described as having the most exciting results. "Vitamin C is cheap, natural, nontoxic and readily available so to have it as a potential weapon in the fight against cancer would be a significant step."

Another study that was published in the journal Redox Biology in December 2016 indicated that high-dose vitamin C (ascorbate) could also kill cancer cells. The researchers from the University of Iowa Health Care discovered that vitamin C separates and produce hydrogen peroxide that damages the tissue and DNA. In the study, the tumor cells cannot remove the hydrogen peroxide than normal cells, and they are more vulnerable to damage and death when they are subject to the high dose of vitamin C, according to Science Daily.

TagsVitamin C, Non-toxic compounds, Cancer, Cancer cells

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Lactate Has A Role In Cancer Cell Formation, A New Study Says

Overweight People In Their 20s Would Likely Increase The Risk Of Two Cancers

Consuming Fruits And Vegetables Everyday Would Likely Reduce The Risk Of Stress ...

B Vitamins Would Likely Reduce The Impact Of Air Pollution, New Study Says

Newly Developed Artificial Retina Implant Could Restore Lost Vision To Millions ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Mars Colonization

Mars Colonization: Will Humans Have To Upgrade Their Bodies, Resort To Human Cloning?
General Mills Quarterly Profits Jump 51%

Do Not Plant Wildflower Seeds From Cheerios, Scientists Warn
Researchers Design New ‘Tree-On-A-Chip’ That Mimics Pumping Mechanism Inside Trees & Plants

Microfluidic Chip: Researchers Present New ‘Tree-On-A-Chip,’ Mimics Pumping Mechanism Of Trees & Plants
NASA’s Valkyrie Robot

NASA’s Valkyrie Robot Getting Tested For Mars Human Colonization Mission

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Apple iMac 2017 Specs, Release Date Rumor Round Up: Announcement Expected At WWDC 2017
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs List To Feature AMD Ryzen 7 Chip & Not Intel Kaby Lake, New Report Suggests
  3. 'Brewing Beer On The Moon' Experiment Attracts Attention Of Indian Parliament Members
  1. Traces Of Earth’s 4.2 Billion-Year-Old Crust Found In Canada
  2. Mysterious-Looking Linear Patterns Etched On Ice Sheet Of A Lake In Iceland
  3. Discovered Ancient Artifacts In Israel Warehouse Could Give Clues Of How Jesus Lived And Died
  4. Climate Change Threats: Saving Sinking Maldives From The Rising Sea Levels
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

An Incredible Fictive Flight Above Real Mars!

Cruise Over The Real Planet Mars On This New Dazzling Video
What Is Vitamin C?

Vitamin C And Other Non-Toxic Compounds Kill Cancer Cells, New Study Reveals
Earth's Layers

Traces Of Earth’s 4.2 Billion-Year-Old Crust Found In Canada
Chocolate Milk Contains More Salt Than Seawater

Chocolate Milk Contains More Salt Than Seawater, Study Suggests
Real Time Analytics