Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Scott Pruitt Physics google

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Scientists Re-Establish Pluto As A Real Planet

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Mar 20, 2017 05:04 AM EDT
NASA Releases Amazing Video Of Descent To Pluto By New Horizons
Pluto is demoted to non-planet in 2006.
(Photo : Of Sound Mind and Body/YouTube screenshot)

A team of planetary scientists drafted a definition of a "planet" and its justification that will be presented at the Lunar and Planetary Science Conference in Texas this week. They are re-establishing Pluto's status into a "planet" as well as Jupiter's moon Europa and over 100 other celestial bodies in the solar system.

The paper was led by authors Kirby Runyon, a scientist from Johns Hopkins University, Michael Summers of George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, Tod Lauer of the National Optical Astronomy Observatory in Tucson, Arizona, S. Alan and Kelsi Singer of the Southwest Research Institute and Will Grundy of the Lowell Observatory in Arizona. They are all members of the New Horizons mission to Pluto, which is managed for NASA by the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory.

Runyon claims that Pluto is a planet based on the definition and justification of what a real planet they proposed. They define the planet as a sub-stellar mass body that has never gone through a nuclear fusion. The object also has sufficient gravitational mass to keep its round shape although it expands at the equator due to a three-way squeeze of forces generated by its gravity and the impact of the Sun and close-range bigger planet.

The new definition is more helpful to planetary scientists and is more useful than the IAU's astronomical definition. It is also adopted now by the Planet Science Research Discoveries, which is an educational website established by the scientists from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, according to Phys.org.

The International Astronomical Union declassified Pluto as non-planet because Pluto had not cleared the neighborhood around its orbit. This makes the nine planets of the Solar System to eight. Based on IAU definition, a planet is recognized as such as having cleared the neighborhood around its orbit, has enough mass for its self-gravity and is in orbit around the Sun, according to Conservation. 

Tagspluto, Planet, Europa, Jupiter's moon, Sun, Gravity

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

ALMA Telescope Captures An Image Of The Splendid Final Act Of The Dying Red Gian...

Saturn's Moon Enceladus May Potentially Host Alien Life With The Discovery Of Oc...

Normal Matter Dominates Dark Matter In Early Galaxies

Astronomers Examine The Nature Of A Mysterious Remote Object In The Universe

NASA Retrieved The Lost Indian Spacecraft Orbiting The Moon After 8 Years

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

2017 Australian Open

Human Noses Shaped By Climate, Researchers Reveal
Targeting Cancer Cell Metabolism

Lactate Has A Role In Cancer Cell Formation, A New Study Says
The Israeli Antiquities Authority Unveiled 11 Ancient Burial Boxes

Discovered Ancient Artifacts In Israel Warehouse Could Give Clues Of How Jesus Lived And Died
Visualizing The ALMA Image Cube Of LL Pegasi

ALMA Telescope Captures An Image Of The Splendid Final Act Of The Dying Red Giant Star

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Large Group Of Humpback Whales Baffles Scientists
  2. Discovered Ancient Artifacts In Israel Warehouse Could Give Clues Of How Jesus Lived And Died
  3. Lactate Has A Role In Cancer Cell Formation, A New Study Says
  1. Scientists Re-Establish Pluto As A Real Planet
  2. Family Of Stars Torn Apart In Orion Nebula
  3. NASA Budget Focuses On Mars Mission, Cuts Science, Education
  4. Astronomers Examine The Nature Of A Mysterious Remote Object In The Universe
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

NASA Releases Amazing Video Of Descent To Pluto By New Horizons

Scientists Re-Establish Pluto As A Real Planet
Saturn's Largest Moon 'Titan': Future Space Tourism Attraction

Saturn's Largest Moon 'Titan' May Become A Future Space Tourism Attraction, Scientists Say
Iceland Locals Are Baffled By A 1.25 Mile Geometric Pattern Across Their Largest Lake

Mysterious-Looking Linear Patterns Etched On Ice Sheet Of A Lake In Iceland
Bioluminescence vs Biofluorescence

Bioluminescence vs Biofluorescence: The Science Of Glowing Seashores, Fluorescent Frogs, Sharks, Turtles And Parrots
Real Time Analytics