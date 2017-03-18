Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Scott Pruitt Physics Donald Trump

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Overweight People In Their 20s Would Likely Increase The Risk Of Two Cancers

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Mar 18, 2017 05:00 AM EDT
25 Tragic Things You Might Want To Know About Obesity
Being obese at an early age could increase the risk of developing cancers later in life.
(Photo : list25/YouTube screenshot)

A new study indicates that those people who were overweight in their 20s would likely increase the risk of acquiring esophageal and stomach cancers by 60 percent to 80 percent. If they also become obese later in life, the risk could also heighten.

The study was printed in the British Journal of Cancer. It was led by researcher Jessica Petrick from the U.S. National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, MD, and other colleagues, according to CBS News.

Dr. Petrick explained that the results of the study accentuate the possibility of weight control programs for alleviating the risk of developing esophageal and stomach cancers, which both have extremely poor survival. She added that extra weight can cause acid reflux problems and heartburn leading to cancer.

In the study, the researchers examined the health data of over 400,000 people considering their height and weight at ages 20, 50 and the time they participated in the study. The team identified the people who had acquired cancers as the years passed by.

The results showed that the participants who were overweight at age 20 had 60 percent to 80 percent would likely acquire the esophageal and stomach cancers in later life than those who had healthy and normal weight. Meanwhile, those participants who gained more than 20 kilograms by age 50 doubled their risk of developing esophageal cancer and fairly increased their risk of stomach cancer, according to Global News.

Dr. Graham Colditz, a Washington University School of Medicine professor, said that the burden of cancer because of overweight or obesity is vast than expected. He added that several of the newly detected cancers associated with overweight have not been on people's radar.

It is reported that about 640 million adults and 110 million children all around the globe are classified as obese. In Canada alone, there are about 14 million obese or overweight adults and 500,000 children who are overweight, according to Statistics Canada.

TagsOverweight, Obese, Cancer, esophageal cancer, stomach cancer

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

B Vitamins Would Likely Reduce The Impact Of Air Pollution, New Study Says

Consuming Fruits And Vegetables Everyday Would Likely Reduce The Risk Of Stress ...

Newly Developed Artificial Retina Implant Could Restore Lost Vision To Millions ...

Consuming Much Cheese May Heighten The Risk Of Breast Cancer, Yet Yogurt Lessens...

Overweight People In Their 20s Would Likely Increase The Risk Of Two Cancers

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

ESOcast 100 Light: Dark Matter Less Influential In Early Universe

Normal Matter Dominates Dark Matter In Early Galaxies
Vernal Equinox Dates 2017 Revealed

Vernal Equinox Dates 2017 Revealed
World's first fluorescent frog that glows bright green is found in Argentina

Faivovich Finds First Glowing Frog
NOAA Report Shows Carbon Dioxide Levels In Atmosphere Reached Record High Last Year

Scott Pruitt's Stance On Climate Change Angers Scientists

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Saturn's Moon Enceladus May Potentially Host Alien Life With The Discovery Of Ocean Beneath Its Surface
  2. Goggle And Levi's 'Smart Jacket' Is the World's First Garment To Incorporate Technology
  3. Possible Bird Flu Outbreak In Alabama Leads To Culling
  1. New Fungus Outbreak In US Alerts CDC
  2. B Vitamins Would Likely Reduce The Impact Of Air Pollution, New Study Says
  3. Could A 'String Theory' Be The Key To Understanding The Universe?
  4. Michigan Man’s Unusual Strep Throat Infection Leads To Amputation
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Australia's Deadliest Animals

Spiders Are Top Predators, New Study Finds
7 Day GM Diet Plan To Lose Weight

Consuming Fruits And Vegetables Everyday Would Likely Reduce The Risk Of Stress And Lung Disease
Discovery Of Widespread Platinum May Help Solve Clovis People Mystery

Did The Asteroid Cause The Extinction Of Prehistoric Native Americans? Study Reveals
Presence Of Zika Virus In Sperm

Presence Of Zika Virus In Sperm Donated By Men In Florida Region Suspected
Real Time Analytics