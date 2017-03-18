Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Scott Pruitt Physics Donald Trump

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Sea Sparkles Threaten Tasmanian Preservation Bay's Ecosystem

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Mar 18, 2017 04:43 AM EDT
Tasmania Bay: Ghostly Blue Glow Can Be A Sign Of Trouble
The glowing blue light in Tasmanian Preservation Bay is caused by the blooming of Noctiluca scintillans algae, also referred to as sea sparkle.
(Photo : Science and more/YouTube screenshot)

Tasmanian Preservation Bay in Australia is partly enveloped by a glowing blue light on its waters and looks very enchanting and beautiful. On the other hand, this signifies danger as this blue glow emanates from bioluminescent algae that could threaten the marine food webs.

The blue light is discharged by Noctiluca scintillans, which is a microscopic plankton, also referred to as sea sparkle. It gives off light when it is disturbed. Sea sparkles may trigger skin irritation in swimmers. They could also be damaging to the ecosystem, according to CBS News.

In the previous study in 2014, the researchers stated that the N. scintillans blooms could upset the diatom-sustained food chain to the disadvantage of regional fisheries and also the well-being of the ecosystem that sustains a coastal population of almost 120 million people. This study was printed in the journal Nature.

Meanwhile, Gustaaf Hallegraeff, a professor of aquatic botany at the University of Tasmania, believes that the flashing mechanism of the algae is to intimidate the predators. He added that N. scintillans eats other species. In case there are many of them, they could be just like a vacuum cleaner that consumes all the other plankton. He cited an example that on the east coast of Tasmania, the shellfish farmers were complaining that following this bloom of alga, the shellfish were hungry because they had nothing to eat, as noted by ABC.

Sea sparkles emit not the only blue but sometimes green or red as well. Currently, the researchers are watching over these. Meanwhile, some people have visited the bay and have taken photos of the blue light shimmering on the waters of the bay. 

TagsTasmanian Preservation Bay, Australia, bioluminescent algae, Nocticluca scintillans, Ecosystem, Food Webs, sea sparkle

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Did The Asteroid Cause The Extinction Of Prehistoric Native Americans? Study Rev...

Global Warming May Shrink The Mammals, A New Study Reveals

Human Activities May Have Formed The Desertification Of Sahara, A New Study Clai...

Major Winter Storm Heads To East Coast As Seen From Space

The Plague Of Snakes Is Impacting Bird Populations And Forests Of Guam

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

ESOcast 100 Light: Dark Matter Less Influential In Early Universe

Normal Matter Dominates Dark Matter In Early Galaxies
Vernal Equinox Dates 2017 Revealed

Vernal Equinox Dates 2017 Revealed
World's first fluorescent frog that glows bright green is found in Argentina

Faivovich Finds First Glowing Frog
NOAA Report Shows Carbon Dioxide Levels In Atmosphere Reached Record High Last Year

Scott Pruitt's Stance On Climate Change Angers Scientists

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Saturn's Moon Enceladus May Potentially Host Alien Life With The Discovery Of Ocean Beneath Its Surface
  2. Goggle And Levi's 'Smart Jacket' Is the World's First Garment To Incorporate Technology
  3. Possible Bird Flu Outbreak In Alabama Leads To Culling
  1. B Vitamins Would Likely Reduce The Impact Of Air Pollution, New Study Says
  2. New Fungus Outbreak In US Alerts CDC
  3. Spiders Are Top Predators, New Study Finds
  4. NASA Cassini Spacecraft Sends Incredible Images Of Saturn's Moon Mimas And Pan
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Australia's Deadliest Animals

Spiders Are Top Predators, New Study Finds
7 Day GM Diet Plan To Lose Weight

Consuming Fruits And Vegetables Everyday Would Likely Reduce The Risk Of Stress And Lung Disease
Discovery Of Widespread Platinum May Help Solve Clovis People Mystery

Did The Asteroid Cause The Extinction Of Prehistoric Native Americans? Study Reveals
Presence Of Zika Virus In Sperm

Presence Of Zika Virus In Sperm Donated By Men In Florida Region Suspected
Real Time Analytics