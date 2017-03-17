Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Mars Scott Pruitt

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Possible Bird Flu Outbreak In Alabama Leads To Culling

Tripti
First Posted: Mar 17, 2017 06:03 AM EDT
Bird Flu Outbreak In Alabama Suspected
Aviagen euthanized a flock of chickens over bird flu concerns. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Science and more/YouTube screenshot)

The reports of bird flu outbreak in poultries have once again raised concerns on the safety of the commercially available eggs and chicken, especially the ones procured from poultries located in Alabama. Officials are suspecting outbreak of the virus in at least three poultries located in varied regions of Alabama.

According to Reuters, 90,500 chickens have already been culled in two commercial operation sites in Tennessee due to the suspected presence of the pathogenic flu virus. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has also confirmed that one of the reported cases is the first ever case of highly pathogenic avian flu infection to be reported in commercial poultry, while the other case involves a not so pathogenic viral subtype.

Lyndsay Cole, spokeswoman for USDA, has informed that the national USDA laboratory is currently testing poultry samples obtained from Alabama to further identify the virus subtype and to estimate its lethal impact. As of now, the virus has been identified as H7 subtype. Furthermore, both the infections reported in Tennessee were confirmed as H7N9 mediated avian flu viral infections.

On the other hand, Aviagen has also started euthanizing chickens in its Alabama farms. The decision was taken after Aviagen detected the presence of traces of the flu virus antibodies. Aviagen spokeswoman Marla Robinson later clarified that though the chickens tested positive for the antibodies, "no evidence of clinical disease" was observed in them. Moreover, "all eggs which were collected from that farm in the production system were traced and removed," she informed.

The Alabama health officials are presently investigating three separate poultry premises, all inside the said state. As a precautionary measure, the officials have issued a "stop movement order" until the origin of the bird flu outbreak is identified and sorted out, Fox News reported.

John McMillan, Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries, informed that the present situation does not pose any risk to the food supply chain of chickens and eggs. However, the organization is not taking any chances until any and all issues pertaining to the avian flu situation are addressed.

TagsBird Flu, H7N9, Alabama, USDA, Aviagen

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Presence Of Zika Virus In Sperm Donated By Men In Florida Region Suspected

Political Laxity May Lead To Zika Virus Outbreak

American Health Care Act To Slash Funding Allocated To Center For Disease Contro...

Hospital Bacteria Outbreaks Linked To Pipe-Climbing Bacteria

Average Number Of Colorectal Cancer Cases Rising Among Young Adults - Survey

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

ESOcast 100 Light: Dark Matter Less Influential In Early Universe

Normal Matter Dominates Dark Matter In Early Galaxies
Vernal Equinox Dates 2017 Revealed

Vernal Equinox Dates 2017 Revealed
World's first fluorescent frog that glows bright green is found in Argentina

Faivovich Finds First Glowing Frog
NOAA Report Shows Carbon Dioxide Levels In Atmosphere Reached Record High Last Year

Scott Pruitt's Stance On Climate Change Angers Scientists

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Saturn's Moon Enceladus May Potentially Host Alien Life With The Discovery Of Ocean Beneath Its Surface
  2. Michigan Man’s Unusual Strep Throat Infection Leads To Amputation
  3. Astronomers Examine The Nature Of A Mysterious Remote Object In The Universe
  1. Possible Bird Flu Outbreak In Alabama Leads To Culling
  2. Could A 'String Theory' Be The Key To Understanding The Universe?
  3. Goggle And Levi's 'Smart Jacket' Is the World's First Garment To Incorporate Technology
  4. Unproven Stem Cell Treatment Blinds 3 Florida Women
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Australia's Deadliest Animals

Spiders Are Top Predators, New Study Finds
7 Day GM Diet Plan To Lose Weight

Consuming Fruits And Vegetables Everyday Would Likely Reduce The Risk Of Stress And Lung Disease
Discovery Of Widespread Platinum May Help Solve Clovis People Mystery

Did The Asteroid Cause The Extinction Of Prehistoric Native Americans? Study Reveals
Presence Of Zika Virus In Sperm

Presence Of Zika Virus In Sperm Donated By Men In Florida Region Suspected
Real Time Analytics