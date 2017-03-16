Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Mars Red Planet

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Vernal Equinox Dates 2017 Revealed

Tripti
First Posted: Mar 16, 2017 04:30 AM EDT
Vernal Equinox Dates 2017 Revealed
March 20, 2017 is the celestial last day of winter and the first day of spring.
(Photo : Curious MAN/YouTube screenshot)

Equinox literally means "equal night." In an astronomical point of view, it is the date when the Sun shines right on the equator, due to which the length of the day is almost equal to the length of the night. The day of equinox officially denotes the last day of winter and the onset of spring.

Most often, the vernal equinox falls on March 19, March 20 or March 21. The exact date is determined by various factors like calendar calculations and whether the said year is a leap year or not. The U.S. Naval Observatory and NASA have confirmed that March 20 (6.29 a.m. EDT) is the equinox date for 2017, Brevard Times reported.

The NASA scientists are propagating the forthcoming equinox as the start of an astronomically eventful year. The NASA Earth Observatory has released a picture of Earth that explains that the phenomenon of equinox largely depends on the fact that the Earth's axis of rotation is tilted by 23.5 degrees. The equinox occurs when the tilt in the axis lies perpendicular to the Sun that allows even spreading of sunlight. The equality of lengths of day and night can be most accurately observed in the Northern Hemisphere especially in Melbourne and Florida regions.

According to the Bustle report, this "seasonal celestial happening" is also considered a symbol of rebirth, fertility and regeneration after the darkness of winter. Furthermore, many cultures consider the equinox to the most auspicious time for resurrection of their deity and other holy rituals. It is also the time when animals wake up from their hibernation.

On a more scientific note, NASA has been making significant efforts to promote the science behind this celestial event. In addition, NASA is also trying to raise awareness and interest among the general masses regarding the upcoming and extremely rare solar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017. The solar eclipse will be visible from coast to coast in all the 50 states of America -- an event that has previously been recorded way back in 1918.

Tagsvernal equinox, Earth, Solar Eclipse, celestial events

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Studying The Sun Is Now Possible

The Key To Existence Of Alien Life On Other Planets Lies On Earth, Study Suggest...

Bizarre Experiments To Protect Astronauts In Space From Radiation Exposure

2016 WF9 Asteroid Collision: Separating The Myths From The Facts

US Air Force's Secret X-37B Space Plane Is Not Likely To Return Soon, Officials ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Candida Auris

New Fungus Outbreak In US Alerts CDC
ESOcast 100 Light: Dark Matter Less Influential In Early Universe

Normal Matter Dominates Dark Matter In Early Galaxies
NOAA Report Shows Carbon Dioxide Levels In Atmosphere Reached Record High Last Year

Scott Pruitt's Stance On Climate Change Angers Scientists
Vernal Equinox Dates 2017 Revealed

Vernal Equinox Dates 2017 Revealed

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Astronomers Examine The Nature Of A Mysterious Remote Object In The Universe
  2. NASA Cassini Spacecraft Sends Incredible Images Of Saturn's Moon Mimas And Pan
  3. Unproven Stem Cell Treatment Blinds 3 Florida Women
  1. Could A 'String Theory' Be The Key To Understanding The Universe?
  2. Goggle And Levi's 'Smart Jacket' Is the World's First Garment To Incorporate Technology
  3. Normal Matter Dominates Dark Matter In Early Galaxies
  4. Scott Pruitt's Stance On Climate Change Angers Scientists
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Astonishing Black Hole Facts Revealed By Scientists

Astonishing Black Hole Facts Revealed By Scientists
Retinal Implant Trial At John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford

Newly Developed Artificial Retina Implant Could Restore Lost Vision To Millions Of People
Australia's Deadliest Animals

Spiders Are Top Predators, New Study Finds
Presence Of Zika Virus In Sperm

Presence Of Zika Virus In Sperm Donated By Men In Florida Region Suspected
Real Time Analytics