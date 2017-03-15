Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Mars Donald Trump Red Planet

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Scott Pruitt's Stance On Climate Change Angers Scientists

Brooke James
First Posted: Mar 15, 2017 04:48 AM EDT
NOAA Report Shows Carbon Dioxide Levels In Atmosphere Reached Record High Last Year
MARCH 10: The gas-powered Valley Generating Station is seen in the San Fernando Valley on March 10, 2017 in Sun Valley, California. Atmospheric carbon dioxide levels reached a new record high in 2016 and have continued to climb in the first two months of 2017, scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported today. The vast majority of climate scientists contend that increasing greenhouse gas emissions drive climate change but new Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt disagrees.
(Photo : David McNew/Getty Images)

In Washington, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt was vocal about his insistence of climate change not being driven by humans. But it seems that the scientific community is no longer planning on keeping mum about the issue.

Scott Pruitt is only one of many Donald Trump aides who have expressed skepticism about the issue. Also, he is not the first to trigger rebukes from the scientific community. "I would not agree that it's a primary contributor to the global warming that we see," he said to CNBC.

According to The Washington Post, the American Meteorological Society, which is considered to have expertise in climate and weather, strongly criticized Pruitt's remarks. The group's executive director, Keith Sietter, released a statement. He emphasized humans are at fault for the changing weather. He also added that the conclusion was based on the comprehensive assessment of evidence-based research.

The EPA did not respond to the request for comment on the letter, but it was not the last of it. Not long after, a group of 30 scientists from the U.S. also wrote to Pruitt with similar sentiments.

The letter to Scott Pruitt read, "Human beings are changing the Earth's climate. This key conclusion follows from the basic laws of physics." They then went on to explain that like the way there is no escaping gravity when someone is falling off a cliff, there is also no way of ecaping warming that follows when more carbon dioxide makes it into the atmosphere.

The signatories to the letter included Nobel Laureate Mario Molina, Princeton climate scientist Michael Oppenhiemer and National Center for Atmospheric Reserch member Kevin Trenberth, among others. As to why the scientific community was very upset about the current government's stance, the American Meteorological Society letter summed it up by saying, "Mischaracterizing the science is not the best starting point for a constructive dialogue."

TagsEPA, Scott Pruitt, Climate Change

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Ocean Heat Indicates More Global Warming

Scott Pruitt: CO2 Not Primary Contributor To Global Warming

GOP Wants To Focus Efforts On Space, Not Climate Change

Scott Pruitt's Stance On Climate Change Angers Scientists

Human Activities May Have Formed The Desertification Of Sahara, A New Study Clai...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

New Yorkers Enjoy Summer Weather In October

Ocean Heat Indicates More Global Warming
Teaching Physics To Basketball Players

Teaching Physics To Basketball Players May Help Them Score Field Goals
Candida Auris

New Fungus Outbreak In US Alerts CDC
Self-Driving Cars Will Soon Run On California Roads

Self-Driving Cars Will Soon Run On California Roads

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Human Activities May Have Formed The Desertification Of Sahara, A New Study Claims
  2. NASA Cassini Spacecraft Sends Incredible Images Of Saturn's Moon Mimas And Pan
  3. Could A 'String Theory' Be The Key To Understanding The Universe?
  1. Goggle And Levi's 'Smart Jacket' Is the World's First Garment To Incorporate Technology
  2. New Fungus Outbreak In US Alerts CDC
  3. Astronomers Examine The Nature Of A Mysterious Remote Object In The Universe
  4. Probiotic Bacteria Found In Yogurt Could Treat Depression, New Study Reveals
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Levi's Smart Commuter Jacket

Goggle And Levi's 'Smart Jacket' Is the World's First Garment To Incorporate Technology
Astronomers Find A Mysterious, Highly Metallic Isolated Object In Space, Larger Than Jupiter

Astronomers Examine The Nature Of A Mysterious Remote Object In The Universe
Iran/Hamadan Esther & Mordechai

The Tomb Of Heroes Queen Esther And Mordechai Is Still Displayed In Iran
Retinal Implant Trial At John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford

Newly Developed Artificial Retina Implant Could Restore Lost Vision To Millions Of People
Real Time Analytics